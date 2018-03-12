With each passing day, David Hogg’s schtick is wearing thinner on more and more people. He must’ve realized that, because last night, he tweeted out this plea for civility:

Can we please not debate this as Democrats and Republicans but discuss this as Americans? In the comments if you see someone you dissagree with do not attack each other talk to one another, this applies to me too. WE MUST WORK TOGETHER TO SAVE OUR FUTURE. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 12, 2018

Evidently, his self-awareness problem hasn’t gotten any better. As Twitchy told you earlier, Hogg appeared on CNN last night where he flat-out smeared and lied about Betsy DeVos and accused the NRA of “[continuing] to terrorize our children.” Hardly sounds like he’s ready to sing “Kumbaya,” does it?

LMAO This kid accuses the NRA of being a terrorist organization then calls for civility. — Eric Demamp (@ericdemamp) March 12, 2018

I'm calling out the leadership of the NRA that want to stop any sensible gun safety laws not the responsible gun owning members and that's my opinion I respect it just like I respect yours — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 12, 2018

This kid may have a lot of liberals fooled, but we see right through him.

“Do not attack each other” says the kid who:

-Labels the NRA/its members “child murderers”

-Says @DLoesch ‘doesn’t care about children’s lives’ Why don’t you apologize for slander? https://t.co/hAdqgON1X8 — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) March 12, 2018

ALSO DAVID HOGG: -"The NRA are child murderers" (said this multiple times)

-Attacks Trump and Rick Scott (both Republicans) but defends the Democrat Sheriff

-Pushes only Democrat talking points

-Attacks FedEx chairman Fred Smith for being a Republican donor. https://t.co/PaVkx9nE0n — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 12, 2018

“Either you’re w/ Democrats on guns, renewables, Net Neutrality, and Citizens United or you’re a child murderer…we need to work together!” https://t.co/fk0Qx06hMp — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) March 12, 2018

Hogg is only interested in civility when it benefits him and his agenda. Otherwise, all bets are off.