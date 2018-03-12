With each passing day, David Hogg’s schtick is wearing thinner on more and more people. He must’ve realized that, because last night, he tweeted out this plea for civility:

Evidently, his self-awareness problem hasn’t gotten any better. As Twitchy told you earlier, Hogg appeared on CNN last night where he flat-out smeared and lied about Betsy DeVos and accused the NRA of “[continuing] to terrorize our children.” Hardly sounds like he’s ready to sing “Kumbaya,” does it?

This kid may have a lot of liberals fooled, but we see right through him.

Hogg is only interested in civility when it benefits him and his agenda. Otherwise, all bets are off.

