Now that the Olympics are over and figure skater Adam Rippon has nothing to show for it, he can focus on milking every last drop out of his 15 minutes stateside. After having some time to think it over, he’s decided that he’s finally ready to meet with Vice President Mike Pence:

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon says he is now willing to meet with Vice President Mike Pence: “Now is the right time… He tweeted at me and he said I want you to know that I’m for you and I’m for all the Olympians, which I think that’s great, but I don’t believe it.” pic.twitter.com/CcEGLyZMjO — CNN (@CNN) March 7, 2018

Of course Rippon doesn’t believe that Mike Pence can still root for and show respect to people with whom he disagrees. Rippon has no idea what it’s like to not be a petty little man.

Has Pence actually at any time said or done anything to this guy? Beyond existing and having different opinions — Sage Kronsell (@sleyheron) March 7, 2018

It’s almost like you can support somebody in their dreams and aspirations but not support other aspects of their choices or lifestyles pic.twitter.com/ojIZuXU9Wd — Lydia 🐻 (@thatlovelylydia) March 7, 2018

That pretty much nails it. Rippon is just starved for attention. Though to be fair, the media are only too happy to help feed the beast:

I think Adam Rippon is in love with Mike Pence. He talks about him ALL THE TIME. Do we think Mike Pence spends this much time thinking about Adam Rippon? No…we donts. https://t.co/m6067FnJuM — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) March 7, 2018

I'm going to disagree. Every single time he has mentioned Mike Pence, it is because he has been asked. This whole issue started when a reporter asked Rippon his thoughts about Pence. This is the media's fault for continuing a story and fishing for headlines. — Aubrey Holloman (@AubreyHolloman) March 7, 2018

Yes I do agree with that assessment as well. A lot of times when we see ppl in the media who are "obsessed" with something or other it's just them responding to the same questions over and over again. that's a very valid point. — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) March 7, 2018

I blame the original reporter. They asked an openly gay man (who doesn't appear to actually know that much about politics) about Mike Pence. They knew exactly what they were doing. — Aubrey Holloman (@AubreyHolloman) March 7, 2018

***

