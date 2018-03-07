Now that the Olympics are over and figure skater Adam Rippon has nothing to show for it, he can focus on milking every last drop out of his 15 minutes stateside. After having some time to think it over, he’s decided that he’s finally ready to meet with Vice President Mike Pence:

Of course Rippon doesn’t believe that Mike Pence can still root for and show respect to people with whom he disagrees. Rippon has no idea what it’s like to not be a petty little man.

Trending

That pretty much nails it. Rippon is just starved for attention. Though to be fair, the media are only too happy to help feed the beast:

***

Related:

Sports journo pimps gay Olympian Adam Rippon after he lobs ‘horrible’ accusation at Mike Pence

‘The VILE’: Whoopi compares Adam Rippon sitting with Pence to a ‘Jewish person sitting with a Nazi’ (watch)

Cry him a RIVER! Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon is PISSED that he dug his OWN grave

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam RipponCNNgayLGBTMike Pence