Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon is fixing to skate himself right into oblivion if he keeps talking.

Last week, we told you how he refused to meet with Mike Pence after baselessly accusing Pence of funding gay conversion therapy. He no doubt thought that would earn him loads of brownie points, but it doesn’t seem to have worked out as well as he’d hoped, because now, he’s trying to backpedal:

Adam Rippon: I don't want my Olympic experience to be "about Mike Pence" https://t.co/rLs3uZYFx8 pic.twitter.com/eb3lsMnor8 — The Hill (@thehill) February 13, 2018

More from The Hill:

During a press conference Tuesday, Rippon — the first openly gay athlete selected to a U.S. Winter Olympic team — said he doesn’t want the attention on his comments on Pence to distract from his teammates. “I don’t want my Olympic experience being about Mike Pence,” he said, according to CNN.

Yeah, well…

You made it about Mike Pence. — Abas Jafiya (@abbasjaf) February 13, 2018

Indeed he did.

Well maaaaaybeeeee you shoulda thought of that before declaring yourself the official Winter Olympics representative for The Resistance. 💅💅💅 https://t.co/FWGaqXWJFk — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 13, 2018

He doesn’t seem to do much thinking at all, because he now doesn’t want his Olympic experience to be about being gay, either.

Adam Rippon Would Like You to Stop Talking About His Sexuality Because 'It Doesn't F*cking Matter' (VIDEO) https://t.co/7LJ0FkHyKj pic.twitter.com/XDjKjLGNLw — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 13, 2018

More from Mediaite:

“Being gay and being an athlete, it doesn’t fucking matter,” he said. “I think sometimes people might perceive gay men as not being strong or not being fighters. It’s not true.” “Your sexuality has absolutely nothing to do with this,” he added. “In the past few weeks, I’ve never talked about my eyebrows and I’ve never talked about being gay so much in my entire life because it’s never been a big deal.”

Really? You could’ve fooled us!

OK, this guy is starting to get on my nerves. He wants to fight a culture war with Mike Pence and then turn around and ask people to not talk about his sexuality…Speak out if you want, but expect some attention if you do! https://t.co/ahc6l5onQE — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 13, 2018

If it’s attention he wants, here’s some:

Gee, Adam. For a guy who doesn’t want his beef with Mike Pence or his sexuality to dominate his Olympic story, you sure talk about Mike Pence and being gay a lot.

Huh? It’s not like he hasn’t brought up the subject himself. He’s a very talented skater but if he’s unhappy this topic is overshadowing his skating…well, he shouldn’t be surprised. https://t.co/pwySLJfc0N — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) February 13, 2018

"I don't want my Olympics to be about Mike Pence who I won't stop talking about and also please stop commenting on my sexuality, which I won't stop talking about" — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 13, 2018

Yep, exactly. The whole Pence thing is super annoying. Pence keeps saying he is cheering for all the athletes, including him, but this guy is whining that Pence hates him. And then whining about the media coverage. It’s the inception of self-indulgent whining. — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) February 13, 2018

Yes! That’s exactly what it is.

I think this dude wasn’t sure he was going to get a medal & wanted to fame whore his way into being the #Resist darling of the Olympics. Now that he’s won bronze he wants people to talk about that but the monster he created can’t be contained now. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 13, 2018

Sounds about right.

***

Related:

Sports journo pimps gay Olympian Adam Rippon after he lobs ‘horrible’ accusation at Mike Pence

‘BIG WHOOP’! Could Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy be any more DESPERATE for attention?