Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon is fixing to skate himself right into oblivion if he keeps talking.

Last week, we told you how he refused to meet with Mike Pence after baselessly accusing Pence of funding gay conversion therapy. He no doubt thought that would earn him loads of brownie points, but it doesn’t seem to have worked out as well as he’d hoped, because now, he’s trying to backpedal:

More from The Hill:

During a press conference Tuesday, Rippon — the first openly gay athlete selected to a U.S. Winter Olympic team — said he doesn’t want the attention on his comments on Pence to distract from his teammates.

“I don’t want my Olympic experience being about Mike Pence,” he said, according to CNN.

Yeah, well…

Indeed he did.

 He doesn’t seem to do much thinking at all, because he now doesn’t want his Olympic experience to be about being gay, either.

Trending

More from Mediaite:

“Being gay and being an athlete, it doesn’t fucking matter,” he said. “I think sometimes people might perceive gay men as not being strong or not being fighters. It’s not true.”

“Your sexuality has absolutely nothing to do with this,” he added. “In the past few weeks, I’ve never talked about my eyebrows and I’ve never talked about being gay so much in my entire life because it’s never been a big deal.”

Really? You could’ve fooled us!

If it’s attention he wants, here’s some:

Gee, Adam. For a guy who doesn’t want his beef with Mike Pence or his sexuality to dominate his Olympic story, you sure talk about Mike Pence and being gay a lot.

Yes! That’s exactly what it is.

Sounds about right.

***

Related:

Sports journo pimps gay Olympian Adam Rippon after he lobs ‘horrible’ accusation at Mike Pence

‘BIG WHOOP’! Could Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy be any more DESPERATE for attention?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam Ripponfigure skatinggayMike PenceOlympics