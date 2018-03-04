When rapper/activist Common took the stage at tonight’s Oscars, he didn’t push an agenda; he pushed a bunch of them.

Well Twitter is about to light up — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 5, 2018

He went after the NRA:

Mentioned Parkland:

Common just threw shade at the NRA while paying tribute to Parkland. 🙌 #Oscars — Adam Best (@adamcbest) March 5, 2018

And gave himself and Hollywood a big pat on the back for staying “in the heights” “when they go low” and for standing up for “peace, love, and women’s rights”:

Was Common asleep when they gave Kobe Bryant an Oscar?

So brave — The NRA Life Member H2 (@TheH2) March 5, 2018

I love ya Common…. but that wasn't helpful. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) March 5, 2018

It sure as hell wasn’t … unless his goal was to magnify the already massive disconnect between Hollywood and the rest of America.

"I stand for peace, love, and women's rights. … everybody at home, we need you to stand up for what you believe in." – @common at the #Oscars — NARAL (@NARAL) March 5, 2018

Is there anyone at the Oscars who isn’t full of it?

i am not going to stand up — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) March 5, 2018

I just stood up like Common said, and…nothing changed. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 5, 2018

Same as it ever was.

Common went big; now he can go home.

When people say "Stand up for what you believe in" they often also mean "but sit down if it's not what *I* believe in." — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) March 5, 2018

