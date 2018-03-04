When rapper/activist Common took the stage at tonight’s Oscars, he didn’t push an agenda; he pushed a bunch of them.
Well Twitter is about to light up
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 5, 2018
He went after the NRA:
"Tell the NRA they're in God's way." — @Common
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!#Oscars
— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) March 5, 2018
Mentioned Parkland:
Common just threw shade at the NRA while paying tribute to Parkland. 🙌 #Oscars
— Adam Best (@adamcbest) March 5, 2018
And gave himself and Hollywood a big pat on the back for staying “in the heights” “when they go low” and for standing up for “peace, love, and women’s rights”:
"I stand for peace, love, and women's rights." -Common #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ieFqtFehnb
— kat calvin (@KatCalvinLA) March 5, 2018
“When they go low, we stay in the heights… stand for peace, love & women’s rights.” @common at the #Oscars … #StandUpForSomething #LiveYourDemocracy
— Joseph Robertson (@poet_economist) March 5, 2018
Was Common asleep when they gave Kobe Bryant an Oscar?
So brave
— The NRA Life Member H2 (@TheH2) March 5, 2018
I love ya Common…. but that wasn't helpful.
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) March 5, 2018
It sure as hell wasn’t … unless his goal was to magnify the already massive disconnect between Hollywood and the rest of America.
"I stand for peace, love, and women's rights. … everybody at home, we need you to stand up for what you believe in." – @common at the #Oscars
— NARAL (@NARAL) March 5, 2018
Is there anyone at the Oscars who isn’t full of it?
i am not going to stand up
— Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) March 5, 2018
I just stood up like Common said, and…nothing changed.
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 5, 2018
Same as it ever was.
Pt2, Common and Andra Day 🙌🏽💕#Oscars pic.twitter.com/cN2Gn2bxYL
— Lily ✊🏽 🌊 (@LilyShefani) March 5, 2018
Common went big; now he can go home.
When people say "Stand up for what you believe in" they often also mean "but sit down if it's not what *I* believe in."
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) March 5, 2018
