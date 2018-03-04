When rapper/activist Common took the stage at tonight’s Oscars, he didn’t push an agenda; he pushed a bunch of them.

He went after the NRA:

Mentioned Parkland:

And gave himself and Hollywood a big pat on the back for staying “in the heights” “when they go low” and for standing up for “peace, love, and women’s rights”:

Was Common asleep when they gave Kobe Bryant an Oscar?

It sure as hell wasn’t … unless his goal was to magnify the already massive disconnect between Hollywood and the rest of America.

Is there anyone at the Oscars who isn’t full of it?

Same as it ever was.

Common went big; now he can go home.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with video, and the headline has been changed to reflect that.

