YouTube is really covering itself in glory lately. As Twitchy told you yesterday, they’ve been using the SPLC to help them flag “extremist” content.

And now, there’s this:

YouTube recruiters were allegedly instructed to cancel interviews with applicants who weren’t female, black or Hispanic https://t.co/d859AhLU1q — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 2, 2018

More from the Wall Street Journal:

The lawsuit, filed by Arne Wilberg, a white male who worked at Google for nine years, including four years as a recruiter at YouTube, alleges the division of Alphabet Inc.’s Google set quotas for hiring minorities. Last spring, YouTube recruiters were allegedly instructed to cancel interviews with applicants who weren’t female, black or Hispanic, and to “purge entirely” the applications of people who didn’t fit those categories, the lawsuit claims. Mr. Wilberg’s lawsuit, filed in January in California’s San Mateo County Superior Court, alleges that Google discriminated against him for his sex and race, retaliated by firing him when he complained, and in the process violated antidiscrimination laws. Mr. Wilberg declined to comment through his attorney.

Wow, a new lawsuit by a former recruiter for Youtube details how they discriminate against white and Asian men in recruiting/hiring. He was punished and ultimately fired when he complained about these practices.https://t.co/I6Q2MczMDd pic.twitter.com/liTGGVlq2m — James Damore (@JamesADamore) March 2, 2018

Recruiters were given diversity quotas, ordered to drop all white and Asian male candidates, and told to purge their email of the incriminating evidence! pic.twitter.com/KKlQVyOyLq — James Damore (@JamesADamore) March 2, 2018

This seems highly problematic, no? Also:

Yes, it is. — Botty McBotface (@JammieWF) March 2, 2018

Definitely:

Employers are allowed to undertake initiatives to promote diversity hiring, employment lawyers say. But under Title VII, the federal antidiscrimination law, employers aren’t allowed to make hiring decisions based on race and gender among other protected classes. That means they can’t employ practices like hiring quotas based on race or only hiring one type of minority candidate, attorneys say. Such practices would also run afoul of California laws.

And then there’s this:

This sounds like, um, covering up illegality. pic.twitter.com/D9eMcxyUYP — RIP Hope⚰️ (@HashtagGriswold) March 2, 2018

Did we mention that this all seems highly problematic?

This is illegal and discriminatory. But is anyone surprised? — Jonathan Profitt (@jonprof) March 2, 2018

@YouTube The soft bigotry of low expectations? No qualifications needed except skin color. How revolting and insulting. — Marie Brown (@pjam57) March 2, 2018

Wtf @YouTube i'm latino but i'd be so offended if you hire me base on my skin or culture — Mauricio Andrés (@Maurogalvis1998) March 2, 2018

As a minority woman in tech, I would be quite offended to know the reason I got a job is to meet a diversity quota. — Stable Genius (@omnia_in_bonum) March 2, 2018

As long as it's just white ppl they're discriminating against what does it matter?? – Progressive values in 2018 — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 2, 2018

What's more important, the law or social justice? https://t.co/w2mkSTLX9N — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) March 2, 2018

Social justice isn’t justice at all.

Imagine thinking the ppl over at @google and @youtube had the moral authority to strike down other ppls content they viewed as hate while they're openly discriminating against white and Asians https://t.co/uRg3k9BpOm — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 2, 2018