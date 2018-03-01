Guess which organization is helping YouTube flag ‘extremist’ content?

Posted at 8:52 pm on March 01, 2018 by Brett T.

YouTube has “Trusted Flaggers” who help the video streaming site identify extremist content, but the groups participating in the program have confidentiality agreements. The Daily Caller reported this week, though, that one of the groups policing videos is the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Hasson writes:

The SPLC’s close involvement in policing content on YouTube is likely to cause consternation among conservatives who worry that they may not be treated fairly. The left-wing group has consistently labeled pedestrian conservative organizations as “hate groups” and has been directly tied to violence against conservatives in the past. Floyd Lee Corkins, who opened fire at the Family Research Center in 2012, said he chose the FRC for his act of violence because the SPLC listed them as a “hate group.”

The SPLC has also dedicated “Hate Watch” pages to conservatives like “Bell Curve” author Charles Murray, who was physically and violently confronted by a group of protestors after a speech at Middlebury College last spring; a professor escorting him was treated at the hospital.

Becket Adams writes in The Washington Examiner:

In 2015, for example. the group caught well-deserved criticism after it put Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on its “extremist watch list,” citing the one-time presidential candidate’s “anti-LGBT views.” Later, in 2016, the SPLC labeled women’s rights activist, female genital mutilation victim, atheist, and ex-Muslim Ayaan Hirsi Ali an “anti-Muslim extremist” because she opposes Islamic extremism. The British activist and extremist-turned-counter-extremist Maajid Nawaz was placed in the same category.

The left-wing advocacy group lumps pro-family and pro-Israel organizations with actual neo-Nazis. If YouTube is serious about monitoring and rooting out actually objectionable content, this is not the way to go. The SPLC will slap the word “extremist” on just about anything so long as it’s right-tilting.

* * *

Update:

Related:

more stories


‘Missile’ that caused concern near White House isn’t a missile but at least libs haven’t blamed the NRA… yet

Assault-style fishing lures? Alyssa Milano insists that Bass Pro Shops stop selling ‘weapons of war’

Slate offers psychological explanation of why conservatives are ‘obsessed’ with guns

Targeting video games has put Trump on the expressway to Brandon Morse’s bad side

AWKWARD! Did Chelsea Clinton do the heavy lifting in spread of Parkland shooting conspiracy?


related articles


US News

‘Missile’ that caused concern near White House isn’t a missile but at least libs haven’t blamed the NRA… yet

US News

AWKWARD! Did Chelsea Clinton do the heavy lifting in spread of Parkland shooting conspiracy?

US News

Parkland survivor blasts Marco Rubio’s blood money proposals which he hasn’t had time to read yet

US News

Check out the ‘political phrases’ Justice Alito was told wouldn’t be OK in a polling place

US News

DC’s graduation rate poised to drop to 42 percent this year following probe into graduation fraud

US News

BACKFIRE! Dianne Feinstein sharing KICKASS handgun she wants banned goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

US News

Breweries hardest hit? MillerCoors says Trump’s tariff on aluminum could cost jobs

US News

BAM: Trey Gowdy takes Chuck Schumer to the WOODSHED for opposing nominee because of skin color [video]

US News

‘CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?’: Juanita Broaddrick has a BRUTAL message for Joe Biden

US News

‘CANNOT make this up’! Gun-grabbing Dem Sen. Martin Heinrich wants to ban WHAT?

US News

MIC DROP: Guy Benson OBLITERATES Schumer for opposing Trump’s judicial nominee for being WHITE

US News

‘Ouch’! Bill de Blasio’s praise for new hire to head NYC schools did NOT age well (in under 24 hrs!)

US News

Tough GUY: Ron Perlman goes full MANGINA, attacks Dana Loesch in cowardly subtweet

US News

‘Weapons-grade STUPID’: Debbie Wasserman Schultz BECLOWNED herself on guns (and CNN didn’t blink)

US News

Holy sh*t, NO! Bill Mitchell explains how gun control is like speed limits, gets LAUGHED off Twitter