As Twitchy told you, Debbie Wasserman Schultz outed herself (well, outed herself again) as a complete ignoramus when she discussed banning “high-capacity, rapid-fire magazines.”

It’s hard to top that gem of gun control stupidity, but Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich is up to the challenge — and how:

Senator Martin Heinrich (D., NM) just said on MSNBC he wants to ban anyone under 21 from owning "gas-assisted receiver firearms." — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 1, 2018

Sorry … what?

Your guess is as good as mine on that one… — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 1, 2018

Sounds like Sen. Heinrich might be a little bit gas-assisted himself.

WTH is that — Mallory Shelbourne (@MalShelbourne) March 1, 2018

Excuse me, what? Did he say that with a straight face? Gas assisted? LOL pic.twitter.com/BZkwPToPAo — Paul A Marketos (@PaulAMarketos) March 1, 2018

Yeah, good luck trying to make sense of that one.

Is he talking about pellet guns that use CO2? Perhaps paintball guns? — Matt Whitlock 🇺🇸 (@mattdizwhitlock) March 1, 2018

Please nobody tell him about laser tag. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) March 1, 2018

Stephen Gutowski gave it the old college try:

I think he was just randomly combining firearms terms. A firearm receiver is a thing. Gas-operated autoloaders are a thing. A "gas-assisted receiver firearm" is not a thing. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 1, 2018

Evidently neither is a Democratic legislator with a basic understanding of firearms.

Ed, this is not the firearm I ordered. I distinctly ordered the gas-assisted receiver firearm, with the rapid fire magazines & the optional chainsaw bayonet. pic.twitter.com/wgWwtosR4n — The Right Wing M 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) March 1, 2018

It's almost like they do madlibs for talking points — Rufus T. Firefly (@hoggomcswineass) March 1, 2018

You just… cannot make this up anymore. https://t.co/kC9jjdeqWd — Jamie (US Spy Lizard) Storment (@Storment21) March 1, 2018

The moral of this story?