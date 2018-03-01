As Twitchy told you, Debbie Wasserman Schultz outed herself (well, outed herself again) as a complete ignoramus when she discussed banning “high-capacity, rapid-fire magazines.”
It’s hard to top that gem of gun control stupidity, but Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich is up to the challenge — and how:
Senator Martin Heinrich (D., NM) just said on MSNBC he wants to ban anyone under 21 from owning "gas-assisted receiver firearms."
Sorry … what?
Your guess is as good as mine on that one…
Sounds like Sen. Heinrich might be a little bit gas-assisted himself.
WTH is that
What the heck is that?
What in the heck is that?
Excuse me, what? Did he say that with a straight face?
Gas assisted? LOL pic.twitter.com/BZkwPToPAo
Yeah, good luck trying to make sense of that one.
Is he talking about pellet guns that use CO2? Perhaps paintball guns?
Please nobody tell him about laser tag.
— Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) March 1, 2018
Stephen Gutowski gave it the old college try:
I think he was just randomly combining firearms terms. A firearm receiver is a thing. Gas-operated autoloaders are a thing. A "gas-assisted receiver firearm" is not a thing.
Evidently neither is a Democratic legislator with a basic understanding of firearms.
Ed, this is not the firearm I ordered. I distinctly ordered the gas-assisted receiver firearm, with the rapid fire magazines & the optional chainsaw bayonet. pic.twitter.com/wgWwtosR4n
It's almost like they do madlibs for talking points
You just… cannot make this up anymore. https://t.co/kC9jjdeqWd
The moral of this story?
Just goes to show many of our Congressmen have no idea what they are talking about
