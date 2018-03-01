As Twitchy told you, Debbie Wasserman Schultz outed herself (well, outed herself again) as a complete ignoramus when she discussed banning “high-capacity, rapid-fire magazines.”

It’s hard to top that gem of gun control stupidity, but Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich is up to the challenge — and how:

Sorry … what?

Sounds like Sen. Heinrich might be a little bit gas-assisted himself.

Yeah, good luck trying to make sense of that one.

Stephen Gutowski gave it the old college try:

Evidently neither is a Democratic legislator with a basic understanding of firearms.

The moral of this story?

