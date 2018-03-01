Her name is Debbie and she’s hear to say, she wants to take your “high-capacity, rapid-fire magazines” away!

Say what, now?

Oh, my.

Well, no worries. We’re certain CNN set the record straight immediately.

Trending

If there’s one thing CNN hates, it’s an apple being mistaken for a banana.

Forget it. She’s rolling. Right, CNN?

It’d be one thing if this were just Debbie Wasserman Schultz babbling incoherently to herself. But CNN’s giving her a platform to spread her B.S. And there are people out there who will actually believe it.

Because why the hell not?

That seems like a pretty safe assumption. So maybe we should just save ourselves the headache and let them run with it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNdebbie wasserman schultzgun controlgunsmagazines