Her name is Debbie and she’s hear to say, she wants to take your “high-capacity, rapid-fire magazines” away!

Debbie Wasserman Schultz on CNN talking about banning "high-capacity, rapid-fire magazines" right now. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 1, 2018

In case this isn't clear, there's no such thing as a "rapid-fire magazine." The magazine has no affect on the rate of fire. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 1, 2018

I am 100% sure no one at CNN corrected her allowing this banana to be sold. #FactsFirst amirite @brianstelter https://t.co/Vlg57JBIVe — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 1, 2018

No. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 1, 2018

It’d be one thing if this were just Debbie Wasserman Schultz babbling incoherently to herself. But CNN’s giving her a platform to spread her B.S. And there are people out there who will actually believe it.

Is this an option for the “fully semi automatic” @CNN was demonstrating the other day? — Andrews Dad (@Andrew_Dad) March 1, 2018

What is a "rapid-fire magazine?" Is that for when you want to go, "full semi-automatic?" pic.twitter.com/GIb4uCBgrB — ROCK THUNDERPUNCH (@RokThunderpunch) March 1, 2018

And if that's not scary sounding enough wait until she mentions the nuclear-powered chainsaw bayonet attachment! https://t.co/xpKgbYFSZm — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 1, 2018

Oh, so an expert. I'll rush on over and listen, then. — Stuart Clark 🇺🇸 (@stuclark24657) March 1, 2018

Weapons-grade stupid. — Dave Baker (@dogpoop11) March 1, 2018

This is why we can't have nice things. https://t.co/qt2KJRQVz4 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 1, 2018

At this point I just assume they’re much more concerned with finding catchy terminology rather than technical accuracy. — Run the Joules (@Twonius) March 1, 2018

That seems like a pretty safe assumption. So maybe we should just save ourselves the headache and let them run with it.