As Twitchy told you, Chuck Schumer embarrassed himself even more than usual with a cringeworthy attempt to make the net neutrality fight relevant to the youth of America:

Sen. Orrin Hatch’s staff evidently wasn’t won over by Schumer’s pitch, either:

Solid burn, guys. Orrin Hatch may be old, but at least he’s got the sense to have staff who recognize desperate youth outreach when they see it.

Nice work.

