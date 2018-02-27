As Twitchy told you, Chuck Schumer embarrassed himself even more than usual with a cringeworthy attempt to make the net neutrality fight relevant to the youth of America:

Without #NetNeutrality when a couple is streaming their favorite #Netflix show but it keeps lagging and killing the mood, who will be to blame? — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 27, 2018

Sen. Orrin Hatch’s staff evidently wasn’t won over by Schumer’s pitch, either:

Solid burn, guys. Orrin Hatch may be old, but at least he’s got the sense to have staff who recognize desperate youth outreach when they see it.

This made my day😂😂😂 — Cindy Chastain (@CindyChastain2) February 27, 2018

OMGGG LOL!!! — Sam 'The🐰FOO' Janney (@PolitiBunny) February 27, 2018

👊 Fist bump, my brutha. — Sheik Yerbouti (@YerboutiSheik) February 27, 2018

Owned — Michael Shane Stacy (@chi_bears4life) February 27, 2018

10/10 — Ryan Vagle (@rsvagle) February 27, 2018

Nice work.