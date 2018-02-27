As Twitchy told you, Chuck Schumer embarrassed himself even more than usual with a cringeworthy attempt to make the net neutrality fight relevant to the youth of America:
Without #NetNeutrality when a couple is streaming their favorite #Netflix show but it keeps lagging and killing the mood, who will be to blame?
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 27, 2018
Sen. Orrin Hatch’s staff evidently wasn’t won over by Schumer’s pitch, either:
— Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) February 27, 2018
Solid burn, guys. Orrin Hatch may be old, but at least he’s got the sense to have staff who recognize desperate youth outreach when they see it.
