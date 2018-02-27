In the middle of a rant on net neutrality, Sen. Chuck Schumer totally botched a joke on “Netflix and chill,” tweeting that slow internet speeds would somehow kill “the mood”:

Without #NetNeutrality when a couple is streaming their favorite #Netflix show but it keeps lagging and killing the mood, who will be to blame? — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 27, 2018

Um, is he not aware that the “chill” that’s going on while streaming “Netflix” does not actually require Netflix to be working at all?

Shhhh….nobody tell him that Netflix and chill involves minimal Netflix and no chill. https://t.co/4XpCDGw3FX — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) February 27, 2018

And we do like how he’s trying to blame Republicans for this:

Chuck Schumer, mood killer:

Schumer is making a Netflix and chill argument on #NetNeutrality and I wanna die https://t.co/k0Qtub2XXL — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) February 27, 2018

This tweet just killed my mood https://t.co/s72ygkWDBe — Obi Wine Kenobi (@KimMarcumTexas) February 27, 2018

Netflix and chill Schumer is the ultimate mood killer. https://t.co/PGCQmlDbB8 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) February 27, 2018

Chuck Schumer tweeting about romance is so creepy. https://t.co/pJgc6HTGTU — If Buts Candy Nuts 17 Dead (@jtinfo) February 27, 2018

From now on it will be called, “Netflix and Chuck”:

Chuck Schumer: The only man in America who wants to watch Netflix when he could be chilling.

