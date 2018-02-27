In the middle of a rant on net neutrality, Sen. Chuck Schumer totally botched a joke on “Netflix and chill,” tweeting that slow internet speeds would somehow kill “the mood”:

Um, is he not aware that the “chill” that’s going on while streaming “Netflix” does not actually require Netflix to be working at all?

And we do like how he’s trying to blame Republicans for this:

Chuck Schumer, mood killer:

From now on it will be called, “Netflix and Chuck”:

Chuck Schumer: The only man in America who wants to watch Netflix when he could be chilling.

