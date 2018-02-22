‘What the f*ck’? CNN town hall crowd has BIZARRE reaction to Dana Loesch’s story of rape survivor [video]

In case there was any doubt as to whether or not last night’s CNN town hall on guns was a complete and utter joke:

Loesch faced a hostile environment from the start, given the pro-gun control tenor of the audience and questioners. Asked why the NRA didn’t support raising the age to buy a semiautomatic rifle from 18 to 21, she pivoted to the story of Kimberly Corban, who was raped in her college dorm at age 20 in 2006. “But I also think of young women, and you’ve had a previous town hall, where you spoke with a young woman named Kim Corban, who was a college student who was brutally raped in her dorm, and she was under the age of 21,” Loesch said. … “And one of the things that she speaks out about loudly now is how she wished she would have had the ability to be able to have some sort—a shotgun, whatever it was, to be able to defend herself,” Loesch said, as many in the crowd jeered loudly.

Watch for yourself (video via the Free Beacon):

