As Twitchy told you, Laurence Tribe praised American teens for their superior B.S. detectors, but it appears some kids’ B.S. detectors could use a tune-up:

Do they call it a lie-in because it’s based on a lie?

It’s not just bullshit … it’s obvious bullshit. Like, who in their right mind would believe it?

Look: We understand that these kids are very emotional and feel very passionate about what they believe is a viable solution to gun violence. But they’re not doing themselves any favors by pushing a lie — or by allowing themselves to be used as pawns in the gun control debate.

