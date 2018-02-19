As Twitchy told you, Laurence Tribe praised American teens for their superior B.S. detectors, but it appears some kids’ B.S. detectors could use a tune-up:

WATCH: Students led a "lie-in" protest for gun reform outside of the White House in wake of last week's Parkland, Florida, shooting. Looking to symbolize how quickly the gunman was able to obtain an assault rifle, they remained on the ground for three minutes pic.twitter.com/p6y6HCSGxl — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 19, 2018

Do they call it a lie-in because it’s based on a lie?

It’s not just bullshit … it’s obvious bullshit. Like, who in their right mind would believe it?

Three minutes? Have they ever purchased a firearm? — Conservatives for Freedom (@consrvefreedom) February 19, 2018

It took me 6 months for me to purchase my gun. — Alyssa E. Hackbarth (@AlyssaEinDC) February 19, 2018

I am a law abiding citizen and it still took 6 months. — Alyssa E. Hackbarth (@AlyssaEinDC) February 19, 2018

Look: We understand that these kids are very emotional and feel very passionate about what they believe is a viable solution to gun violence. But they’re not doing themselves any favors by pushing a lie — or by allowing themselves to be used as pawns in the gun control debate.