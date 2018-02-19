Kids are taking to the streets to fight for more gun control:

Students after Florida shooting: You're either with us or against us https://t.co/Sf1ze1qMjE pic.twitter.com/Mw81v3kwU4 — CNN (@CNN) February 19, 2018

And it looks like they can count on Harvard con law professor Laurence Tribe’s full-throated support. Because if children are our future, Tribe is ready for the future to start right now:

Teens between 14 and 18 have far better BS detectors, on average, than “adults” 18 and older. Wouldn’t it be great if the voting age were lowered to 16? Just a pipe dream, I know, but . . . #Children’sCrusade? — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) February 19, 2018

Uh, speak for yourself, Laurence.

So does ours. And it’s going off like ca-razy.

Oh brother. Bad idea. — Steve Condou (@SteveCondou) February 19, 2018

No, thanks. I’d rather not entrust decision-making authority to a group unable to tell the difference between a Tide Pod and a Little Debbie Snack Cake. — CharlesNotes (@Charles_Notes) February 19, 2018

Yeah, the generation eating TidePods has an *amazing* BS detector. h/t @mooshakins https://t.co/4L87m5QWFg — David Edward (@_David_Edward) February 19, 2018

Laurence, you have got to be eating tide pods yourself if you believe this to be true. https://t.co/dP4vRtuABA — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) February 19, 2018

Yes, Larry, let's give our Tide Pod eaters a say on public policy. What could possibly go wrong? — Alo Konsen (@OhioCoastie) February 19, 2018

Society doesn't think they are responsible enough to drink until they are 21. The Dem party doesn't think they can be responsible for their health insurance until they are 26. But you think they should vote at 16? The logic just isn't there, Sir. https://t.co/g5kKwbosyz — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) February 19, 2018

Logic? Pffft. Laurence don’t got time for that.

ŒV: Things so stupid only an intellectual could believe them, part ∞ https://t.co/jOe4ynpdmC — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 19, 2018

only the best at harvard https://t.co/zCNYs0ImWX — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) February 19, 2018

***

Update:

Dear Lord … it’s catching on:

Should 16-year-olds be able to vote? "The response at Stoneman Douglas High is showing that youth in this country can and should have a significant role in political debate," writes law professor Joshua Douglas via @CNNOpinion https://t.co/7svYlemSDL — CNN (@CNN) February 19, 2018

Stop. Stop it right now.

***

Related:

WHAT!? Just TRY and makes sense of Laurence Tribe’s mass shooting case against the NRA (and ALL men)