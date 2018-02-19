Kids are taking to the streets to fight for more gun control:

And it looks like they can count on Harvard con law professor Laurence Tribe’s full-throated support. Because if children are our future, Tribe is ready for the future to start right now:

Uh, speak for yourself, Laurence.

So does ours. And it’s going off like ca-razy.

Logic? Pffft. Laurence don’t got time for that.

Update:

Dear Lord … it’s catching on:

Stop. Stop it right now.

