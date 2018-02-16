Depending on whom you ask, the Mueller indictments either bust the Trump campaign or vindicate them (in other words, business as usual). For the record, Ben Rhodes believes that the former is the case:

Every piece of information that has been filled in thus far by Mueller confirms a greater scale of Russian interference, more contacts with the Trump campaign, and further reach into the American electorate. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 16, 2018

Oh, Ben … you really should’ve sat this one out:

Four words that will live in infamy.

Almost as if the admin in power leading up to election should have done something about Russia cyber attacks https://t.co/noXsItftx8 — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) February 16, 2018

I seem to remember someone warning about this in 2012 and was told the 80s called and wanted its foreign policy about and the MSM cheered this remark. Now who was right and who was wrong? And why does everything you're involved with turn out to be a disaster? https://t.co/4mr3CQWQjS — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) February 16, 2018

Coincidence. Surely.

How about one more for the road?

POTUS on Romney: "A few months ago, when you were asked what’s the biggest geopolitical threat facing America, you said Russia." — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 23, 2012

Sad trombone.

Sweet move Preezy https://t.co/XFUFtRig7a — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 16, 2018

***

