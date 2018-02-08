Considering how many times they’ve been busted for peddling fake news, you’d think CNN would try a little harder to be a little more careful than this. But, well, here we are.

A piece yesterday on the Steele Dossier makes note of Cody Shearer, a Clinton associate who was reportedly in contact with Steele. Only here’s how CNN described him (emphasis ours):

Republicans are alleging that Steele received material on Trump and Russia written by Cody Shearer, a freelance journalist who they claim is a Clinton partisan. According to a source with knowledge of the matter, Shearer’s raw collection of notes — which Republicans are calling a second dossier — made its way to Steele on this path: from Shearer to Blumenthal, who gave it to an official at the State Department, who then passed it along to Steele. … Shearer, an independent journalist, decided to investigate potential Trump-Russia connections after seeing stories about the hacking of the Democratic National Committee, the source said.

Just an independent, freelance journalist, you guys! Nothing to see here.

Here's how @CNN lies to protect Hillary:

They describe Cody Shearer, author of Dossier # 2, as an "independent journalist." Couldn't be further from the truth. Shearer hasn't been a journo for DECADES. Most recently employed as a private intel operative for Hillary Clinton. pic.twitter.com/GJ0bBuTGvN — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) February 8, 2018

Hillary Clinton lost, CNN. You can stop running interference for her now.