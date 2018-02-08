Considering how many times they’ve been busted for peddling fake news, you’d think CNN would try a little harder to be a little more careful than this. But, well, here we are.

A piece yesterday on the Steele Dossier makes note of Cody Shearer, a Clinton associate who was reportedly in contact with Steele. Only here’s how CNN described him (emphasis ours):

Republicans are alleging that Steele received material on Trump and Russia written by Cody Shearer, a freelance journalist who they claim is a Clinton partisan. According to a source with knowledge of the matter, Shearer’s raw collection of notes — which Republicans are calling a second dossier — made its way to Steele on this path: from Shearer to Blumenthal, who gave it to an official at the State Department, who then passed it along to Steele.

Shearer, an independent journalist, decided to investigate potential Trump-Russia connections after seeing stories about the hacking of the Democratic National Committee, the source said.

Just an independent, freelance journalist, you guys! Nothing to see here.

Trending

Hillary Clinton lost, CNN. You can stop running interference for her now.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Christopher SteeleCNNCody ShearerHillary ClintonSteele dossier