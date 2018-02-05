Will Christopher Steele end up taking the Clintons down with him? It seems like that’s not outside the realm of possibility:

From Catherine Herridge, the unclassified criminal referral sent by Graham and Grassley to the DOJ states Clinton associates were feeding information to Steele. Grassley Seeking full declassification review to have the referral fully released. https://t.co/nWjbKosR0P pic.twitter.com/BiNgxdSENQ — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) February 5, 2018

Published accounts in the Guardian & WaPo have indicated that Clinton associate Cody Shearer was in contact w/Steele about anti-Trump research, & Obama State Dept official Jonathan Winer was a connection b/t Steele & the State Dept during the 2016 campaign https://t.co/XXUlRgBGA5 — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) February 5, 2018

More from the Washington Examiner’s Byron York:

The newly released document is an unclassified and heavily redacted version of the criminal referral targeting Steele filed on Jan. 4 by Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. It appears to confirm some level of coordination between the extended Clinton circle and the Obama administration in the effort to seek damaging information about then-candidate Trump. According to the referral, Steele wrote the additional memo based on anti-Trump information that originated with a foreign source. In a convoluted scheme outlined in the referral, the foreign source gave the information to an unnamed associate of Hillary and Bill Clinton, who then gave the information to an unnamed official in the Obama State Department, who then gave the information to Steele. Steele wrote a report based on the information, but the redacted version of the referral does not say what Steele did with the report after that. Published accounts in the Guardian and the Washington Post have indicated that Clinton associate Cody Shearer was in contact with Steele about anti-Trump research, and Obama State Department official Jonathan Winer was a connection between Steele and the State Department during the 2016 campaign.

Unclassified & heavily redacted version of the criminal referral targeting Steele filed on 1/4/18 by Grassley & Graham. Appears to confirm some level of coordination b/t the Clinton circle & the Obama admin in the effort to seek damaging info about Trump. https://t.co/XXUlRgBGA5 pic.twitter.com/ckVWfZhu4s — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) February 5, 2018

