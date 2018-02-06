The Girl Scouts are supposed to, among other things, teach young women skills that will help them be successful later in life. So you’d think that when one enterprising young Scout decided to sell cookies outside of a pot dispensary:

A Girl Scout sold more than 300 boxes of cookies in 6 hours outside a San Diego marijuana dispensary https://t.co/0WhrxWbBYJ — Erin Ruberry (@erinruberry) February 5, 2018

They’d be impressed with her business savvy.

And you’d be wrong:

One Girl Scout council is looking into whether a scout who was photographed selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary broke any rules: https://t.co/cKaLSajmbH pic.twitter.com/czSkBtvTf8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 6, 2018

More from CBS News:

The San Diego Girl Scout council is looking into whether a scout who was photographed selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary broke any rules. Officials were trying to identify the girl and talk to her family because she was in a commercial area, which is not allowed, council spokeswoman Mary Doyle said in an email Monday. Urbn Leaf posted a photograph of the girl Friday outside the shop that sells medical and recreational marijuana and invited customers on its Instagram account to come get some Girl Scout cookies.

The dispensary’s founder didn’t seem to mind that she was in a “commercial area”:

Urbn Leaf founder, Will Senn, said the girl was with her parents and was just passing by with her wagon. He said he likes to support local fundraising efforts.

So, what’s the problem, exactly? It’s not as if the girl was selling pot or smoking it herself. She saw an opportunity and she seized it!

You make nearly $1 billion in revenue off of kids selling the cookies– maybe just keep your head down and try not to attract attention? https://t.co/mvSarxwG8U — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 6, 2018

Oh good Lord, she used marketing skills. They need to leave her alone. — Kelly Westphal (@winter_kel) February 6, 2018

The Girl Scout Council should be encouraging more of this.

Gotta’ love enterprising youngsters. See a niche. Fill that niche. Get rich off the niche. Or as someone I used to know would say, “There are riches in niches, bitches.” (too bad the $$$ is going to the left-leaning Girl Scouts… 😒) https://t.co/nMM1ytnFdA — Fred M. Fieter (@fredontwittur) February 6, 2018

The Girl Scouts benefit a lot more from cookie sales than this young woman will … why clip her wings just as she’s learning how to fly?

What nonsense. It’s a legal business there just like the grocery stores where I see Girl Scouts all the time. Give the kid a bonus merit badge for smart business strategy. https://t.co/ddaORp7xZF — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) February 6, 2018

They should have a Capitalist badge made in her honor https://t.co/Uw1QlXyZzl — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) February 6, 2018

Seriously.

"Why didn't I think of that?" – Other Girl Scouts https://t.co/GAKN0UGdKA — Sam Valley (@SamValley) February 6, 2018

Brilliant scout — Darin Quinn (@Darin__Quinn) February 6, 2018

That’s good business planning! — By the numbers (@TheRealFixNow) February 6, 2018

Capitalism at its finest. LOL 💵🤘 — David Kneitel (Commando) (@SPHCOMMANDO) February 6, 2018

Very smart future business woman! — Erika 👽 (@Erykah_84) February 6, 2018

This girl is going places. Or at least, she should be.

This girl was smart. Should not be punished — Robert Britchkow (@RobTheGrey72) February 6, 2018

We should reward brain power and innovation! Not punish. Wtf. — Ross D. Blankenship (@RossBlankenship) February 6, 2018

She is a very smart kid….leave her alone for crying out loud! — Deborah (@DarksideofDeb) February 6, 2018

Promote her to troop leader — gabby (@GabrielleS89) February 6, 2018

Troop leader? Hell: