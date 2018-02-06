The Girl Scouts are supposed to, among other things, teach young women skills that will help them be successful later in life. So you’d think that when one enterprising young Scout decided to sell cookies outside of a pot dispensary:

They’d be impressed with her business savvy.

And you’d be wrong:

More from CBS News:

The San Diego Girl Scout council is looking into whether a scout who was photographed selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary broke any rules.

Officials were trying to identify the girl and talk to her family because she was in a commercial area, which is not allowed, council spokeswoman Mary Doyle said in an email Monday.

Urbn Leaf posted a photograph of the girl Friday outside the shop that sells medical and recreational marijuana and invited customers on its Instagram account to come get some Girl Scout cookies.

The dispensary’s founder didn’t seem to mind that she was in a “commercial area”:

Urbn Leaf founder, Will Senn, said the girl was with her parents and was just passing by with her wagon. He said he likes to support local fundraising efforts.

So, what’s the problem, exactly? It’s not as if the girl was selling pot or smoking it herself. She saw an opportunity and she seized it!

The Girl Scout Council should be encouraging more of this.

The Girl Scouts benefit a lot more from cookie sales than this young woman will … why clip her wings just as she’s learning how to fly?

Seriously.

This girl is going places. Or at least, she should be.

Troop leader? Hell:

