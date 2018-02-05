As Twitchy told you, Jay Carney made an absolute ass of himself when he claimed that members of Barack Obama’s administration “NEVER boasted about the stock market”:

Anyone who wasn’t asleep for eight years knew that was a total lie, but not “conservative” blogger Jennifer Rubin. She swallowed it hook, line, and sinker — and loved every minute of it:

Oh, hey, speaking of idiots … what kind of “conservative” political expert so blindly swallows a narrative that’s so easily proven false?

So, is Jennifer Rubin just an idiot herself? Or is there another explanation?

Who says both explanations can’t be true?

***

Update:

Anyone up for a flashback?

