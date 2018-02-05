As Twitchy told you, Jay Carney made an absolute ass of himself when he claimed that members of Barack Obama’s administration “NEVER boasted about the stock market”:

Good time to recall that in the previous administration, we NEVER boasted about the stock market — even though the Dow more than doubled on Obama's watch — because we knew two things: 1) the stock market is not the economy; and 2) if you claim the rise, you own the fall. — Jay Carney (@JayCarney) February 5, 2018

Anyone who wasn’t asleep for eight years knew that was a total lie, but not “conservative” blogger Jennifer Rubin. She swallowed it hook, line, and sinker — and loved every minute of it:

That would be because you weren't idiots — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 5, 2018

Oh, hey, speaking of idiots … what kind of “conservative” political expert so blindly swallows a narrative that’s so easily proven false?

Uhm,,, A Little quick on the trigger there Ms. Rubin https://t.co/T5vJv0etOy — RBG_1 (@GerkenB) February 5, 2018

It literally took me 2 seconds to find this…. pic.twitter.com/WvHe1UkYR5 — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 5, 2018

Jennifer, you’re not a conservative, so stop it. Also: https://t.co/5WJViA1pWa — (((Jason Rantz))) on AM 770 KTTH (@jasonrantz) February 5, 2018

Actually, they were, and Jay just lied about this. Also.. how in the world do you consider yourself conservative still? At least go with moderate, or be truthful and say liberal. People would respect you more. — Tom Parrelly (@Papa_P_54) February 5, 2018

Do @JRubinBlogger and @JayCarney get that social media, transcripts and news articles are searchable? I never cease to be astounded by the lack of self awareness by the DC Swamp. — Kevin Meyer (@KCchemguy) February 5, 2018

So, is Jennifer Rubin just an idiot herself? Or is there another explanation?

.@JRubinBlogger wants a job in the next Democratic administration pic.twitter.com/AnSqgn7t7Y — ConservativeBlackMan (@Thomasismyuncle) February 5, 2018

Who says both explanations can’t be true?

