The Dow took a major dive this afternoon:

It was a wild day for markets Monday. The Dow shed 1,178 points and briefly declined more than 1,500 points. pic.twitter.com/9diaAMlVTQ — CNBC (@CNBC) February 5, 2018

Former Obama White House press secretary Jay Carney decided to capitalize on that by teaching Donald Trump a lesson on the pitfalls of touting positive stock market performances:

Good time to recall that in the previous administration, we NEVER boasted about the stock market — even though the Dow more than doubled on Obama's watch — because we knew two things: 1) the stock market is not the economy; and 2) if you claim the rise, you own the fall. — Jay Carney (@JayCarney) February 5, 2018

Never say never, Jay.

No really. Never say it. Because it’s not even remotely true.

You never boasted about the stock market? Really? — Concerned Conservative (@JJ_Mitch2) February 5, 2018

You do know what the word NEVER means don't you? Check your facts! — Captain Cook's Wife (@cptcookswife) February 5, 2018

They did brag about the stock market though. Even Obama did. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) February 5, 2018

Yep:

"The stock market is booming…I don't have to tell you about the stock market and where that's gone" – Barack Obama, July 2014 #NEVER https://t.co/j6WmEkyfOd https://t.co/C02yTwY7q7 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 5, 2018

"Well, first of all, if you’re talking about the movements of the U.S. stock market, the stock market was down when I first took office and the first few months I was in office about 3,000 points lower than it is now."https://t.co/tyVOwwYvSK https://t.co/neo3BbP7zl — Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) February 5, 2018

Here is a boast where Obama's press secretary also says the stock market will judge the next administration. https://t.co/3YQjYxWo02 https://t.co/7v0TvfOyJL — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 5, 2018

All of this is easily found online, like on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/pMszXPFYTa — Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) February 5, 2018

Jay Carney & the truth have never met… pic.twitter.com/rEGyQUrm4O — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 5, 2018

Jay Carney and Jay Carney have never met, either, evidently:

Ha. From @JayCarney a month and a half ago… "on a % basis, the DJIA grew more in Obama's first year, & more than doubled over 8 yrs."https://t.co/mXJoKNhjIX pic.twitter.com/1M8zl7rTTZ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 5, 2018

Whoops.

Good time to recall your struggles with fact and honesty. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) February 5, 2018

Still full of shit, eh Jay? — FickleFooze (@FickleFooze) February 5, 2018

Some things never change.

***

Update:

Oh, lawd … look at Jay trying to backpedal:

While @BarackObama and others would on occasion mention the stock market’s revival as part of a broad observation about America’s recovery from the Great Recession – esp during the 2012 re-elect – we didn’t boast about daily or weekly spikes, for the aforementioned reasons. — Jay Carney (@JayCarney) February 5, 2018

Bless your heart, clown.

LOL. From “NEVER” to “on occasion” in record time. Life comes at you fast, huh Jay? pic.twitter.com/yxHZYhtycc — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 5, 2018