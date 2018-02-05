The Dow took a major dive this afternoon:
It was a wild day for markets Monday. The Dow shed 1,178 points and briefly declined more than 1,500 points. pic.twitter.com/9diaAMlVTQ
— CNBC (@CNBC) February 5, 2018
Former Obama White House press secretary Jay Carney decided to capitalize on that by teaching Donald Trump a lesson on the pitfalls of touting positive stock market performances:
Good time to recall that in the previous administration, we NEVER boasted about the stock market — even though the Dow more than doubled on Obama's watch — because we knew two things: 1) the stock market is not the economy; and 2) if you claim the rise, you own the fall.
— Jay Carney (@JayCarney) February 5, 2018
Never say never, Jay.
No really. Never say it. Because it’s not even remotely true.
You never boasted about the stock market? Really?
— Concerned Conservative (@JJ_Mitch2) February 5, 2018
You do know what the word NEVER means don't you? Check your facts!
— Captain Cook's Wife (@cptcookswife) February 5, 2018
That's a lie.
— Pete_In_Jersey (@Pete_In_Jersey) February 5, 2018
They did brag about the stock market though.
Even Obama did.
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) February 5, 2018
Yep:
— (((≠))) (@ThomasHCrown) February 5, 2018
"The stock market is booming…I don't have to tell you about the stock market and where that's gone" – Barack Obama, July 2014 #NEVER https://t.co/j6WmEkyfOd https://t.co/C02yTwY7q7
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 5, 2018
"Well, first of all, if you’re talking about the movements of the U.S. stock market, the stock market was down when I first took office and the first few months I was in office about 3,000 points lower than it is now."https://t.co/tyVOwwYvSK https://t.co/neo3BbP7zl
— Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) February 5, 2018
Here is a boast where Obama's press secretary also says the stock market will judge the next administration. https://t.co/3YQjYxWo02 https://t.co/7v0TvfOyJL
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 5, 2018
All of this is easily found online, like on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/pMszXPFYTa
— Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) February 5, 2018
Hi Jay…. pic.twitter.com/79SDuPJkPu
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 5, 2018
Jay Carney & the truth have never met… pic.twitter.com/rEGyQUrm4O
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 5, 2018
Jay Carney and Jay Carney have never met, either, evidently:
Ha. From @JayCarney a month and a half ago… "on a % basis, the DJIA grew more in Obama's first year, & more than doubled over 8 yrs."https://t.co/mXJoKNhjIX pic.twitter.com/1M8zl7rTTZ
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 5, 2018
Whoops.
Good time to recall your struggles with fact and honesty.
— Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) February 5, 2018
Still full of shit, eh Jay?
— FickleFooze (@FickleFooze) February 5, 2018
Some things never change.
***
Update:
Oh, lawd … look at Jay trying to backpedal:
While @BarackObama and others would on occasion mention the stock market’s revival as part of a broad observation about America’s recovery from the Great Recession – esp during the 2012 re-elect – we didn’t boast about daily or weekly spikes, for the aforementioned reasons.
— Jay Carney (@JayCarney) February 5, 2018
Bless your heart, clown.
LOL. From “NEVER” to “on occasion” in record time. Life comes at you fast, huh Jay? pic.twitter.com/yxHZYhtycc
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 5, 2018
"We NEVER boasted about the stock market."
…
"Okay, sometimes we boasted about the stock market but it was different then, you rubes." https://t.co/pDYYSs2Ahq
— James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) February 5, 2018