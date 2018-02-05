The Dow took a major dive this afternoon:

Former Obama White House press secretary Jay Carney decided to capitalize on that by teaching Donald Trump a lesson on the pitfalls of touting positive stock market performances:

Never say never, Jay.

No really. Never say it. Because it’s not even remotely true.

Yep:

Jay Carney and Jay Carney have never met, either, evidently:

Whoops.

Some things never change.

Update:

Oh, lawd … look at Jay trying to backpedal:

Bless your heart, clown.

