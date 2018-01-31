What do you do when a train carrying GOP members of Congress crashes into a garbage truck and kills someone? Well, if you’re a lunatic, it probably looks a little something like this:

But wait! Because it’s not a real tinfoil hat party until Alex Jones gets involved:

Shall we go for the trifecta?

FFS.

You know, the asswipes using the train crash to take shots at Republicans are bad enough. But the unhinged conspiracy theorists are arguably even worse, because not only are they twisting a tragedy and insulting the dead, but they’re doing it for clicks from a captive audience actually willing to subscribe to this kind of garbage. It’s incredibly irresponsible — and incredibly dangerous.

