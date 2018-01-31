What do you do when a train carrying GOP members of Congress crashes into a garbage truck and kills someone? Well, if you’re a lunatic, it probably looks a little something like this:

Gateway Pundit's Jim Hoft is already spreading conspiracy theories that the GOP train crash was domestic left-wing terrorism pic.twitter.com/C2scZnrSe1 — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 31, 2018

The idea that the GOP train crash was some kind of Deep State plot has now jumped off Twitter into the conservative press. Gateway Pundit has a story rounding up speculative tweets — "DEEP STATE RUMBLINGS" pic.twitter.com/tOGtRXecjR — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 31, 2018

But wait! Because it’s not a real tinfoil hat party until Alex Jones gets involved:

Democrat dump truck derails Trump train? This is perfect to divert the news cycle away from Trump unifying the nation with his powerful speech. #TrainCrash — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) January 31, 2018

Now Alex Jones is pushing the idea that the GOP train crash was done deliberately to distract from Trump's SOTU pic.twitter.com/wzBOVEaHXx — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 31, 2018

InfoWars is building on its GOP train crash theory — now they're positing that maybe the train's traffic controls were hacked. pic.twitter.com/yScceuehuM — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 31, 2018

Shall we go for the trifecta?

YEAH, SURE. Trains w 200 GOP Members of Congress ALWAYS RUN INTO DUMP TRUCKS especially after #QAnon #Qanon8chan issues warnings FALSE FLAGS DEEP STATE COUNTERATTACKS https://t.co/UVYA65Pai2 #ReleaseTheMemo @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/bgmUtXTklv — Jerome Corsi (@jerome_corsi) January 31, 2018

Photo of AMTRACK ENGINE – proof Truck hit Train — NO IMPACT ON RIGHT SIDE — ATTEMPT to DERAIL after #QAnon #Qanon8chan warned again on Monday of FALSE FLAG ATTACK https://t.co/UVYA65Pai2 Deep State panic over SOTU & memo #ReleaseTheMemos @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/aOIg2Y71Ni — Jerome Corsi (@jerome_corsi) January 31, 2018

EVEN SHARPER Photo of AMTRACK ENGINE – proof Truck hit Train — NO IMPACT ON RIGHT SIDE — ATTEMPT to DERAIL after #QAnon #Qanon8chan warned again on Monday of FALSE FLAG ATTACK https://t.co/UVYA65Pai2 … Deep State panic over SOTU & memo #ReleaseTheMemos @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/je4g8zDWpq — Jerome Corsi (@jerome_corsi) January 31, 2018

FFS.

You know, the asswipes using the train crash to take shots at Republicans are bad enough. But the unhinged conspiracy theorists are arguably even worse, because not only are they twisting a tragedy and insulting the dead, but they’re doing it for clicks from a captive audience actually willing to subscribe to this kind of garbage. It’s incredibly irresponsible — and incredibly dangerous.

A person is dead & several are injured. What is wrong with you? — Suze (@Sue_Zee_Que4) January 31, 2018