As Twitchy told you, a bunch of depraved vultures are using the deadly Amtrak crash involving GOP members of Congress to score cheap political points and take nasty swipes at Republicans. One of those vultures is Jonathan Tasini, who, according to his bio, was a Bernie Sanders surrogate and frequent CNN contributor during the last presidential election cycle.

When he found out that GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy will not be seeking re-election, that, along with the train crash, was all the proof he needed that Republicans are getting their comeuppance:

Good Lord.

Judging by the ratio, he should’ve kept his sick thoughts to himself.

Trending

***

Update:

Tasini would like to say something:

Another magnificent ratio you’ve got there, Jonathan. Couldn’t be happening to a nicer guy.

Not even a little bit.

***

Update:

Holy crap — he’s tripling down:

Sick.

***

Update:

We missed this earlier tweet from Tasini:

Nope. He is most definitely not sorry.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: GodGOPJonathan Tasinirepublicanstrain crashTrey Gowdy