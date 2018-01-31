As Twitchy told you, a bunch of depraved vultures are using the deadly Amtrak crash involving GOP members of Congress to score cheap political points and take nasty swipes at Republicans. One of those vultures is Jonathan Tasini, who, according to his bio, was a Bernie Sanders surrogate and frequent CNN contributor during the last presidential election cycle.

When he found out that GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy will not be seeking re-election, that, along with the train crash, was all the proof he needed that Republicans are getting their comeuppance:

Wow, btwn train full of Goopers hitting truck and this, God is working hard today to clean up the stink. Thank her. #TreyGowdy #goptrainwreck https://t.co/pJd12h5jqr — Jonathan Tasini (@jonathantasini) January 31, 2018

Good Lord.

Wow, this tweet didn’t age very well…from the moment you hit send. — Steve Vaughn (@SteveVaughn) January 31, 2018

Judging by the ratio, he should’ve kept his sick thoughts to himself.

There was a fatality. Let that sink in.#LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder — MV16 (@Markdv16) January 31, 2018

A sanitation worker died today, not a Republican congressman. You are a terrible person. — Matthew DesOrmeaux ⚜ (@authoridad) January 31, 2018

God wanted a sanitation worker dead, argues Bernie surrogate pic.twitter.com/METv6uNOFV — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 31, 2018

he actually is a surrogate too, lest there was any doubt pic.twitter.com/3hrHam1f83 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 31, 2018

What a sick tweet dude. — Lynda Hayes (@Lyndahayes) January 31, 2018

Scumbag. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) January 31, 2018

You do know someone died, right? You’re pathetic. — Amy Orwick (@dachshundlover6) January 31, 2018

Wow this is disgusting . — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) January 31, 2018

True embodiment of who the left are! — Abdo Zogheib (@AtoZadp) January 31, 2018

***

Update:

Tasini would like to say something:

Apologies people. It was poked out in midst of convo w 2 colleagues on the deep racism/hypocrisy/criminality promoted by GOP or as GOPer Amanda Carpenter says, gaslighting of America . Deleting. — Jonathan Tasini (@jonathantasini) January 31, 2018

Let me save you time. I don't work for CNN. They don't pay me. They can't fire me. I apologized nonetheless. — Jonathan Tasini (@jonathantasini) January 31, 2018

Another magnificent ratio you’ve got there, Jonathan. Couldn’t be happening to a nicer guy.

So you're not sorry — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 31, 2018

Not even a little bit.

Nice fake apology. — Kaiju (@kaijubushi) January 31, 2018

Really? Because I was just having a conversation about how living a life choked by politics dehumanizes people and turns them into their worst possible selves! https://t.co/EXLPyUrzCP — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) January 31, 2018

No excuse.

That was an EVIL thing to say, and you should be ashamed of yourself! — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) January 31, 2018

Your apology is even more insulting than your initial disgusting tweet. Shame on you! — @Donna (@DonnaSwanston) January 31, 2018

***

Update:

Holy crap — he’s tripling down:

I assume you won't forget the millions of people GOP/wingnuts celebrate killing in other countries, eh? Or the millions who die here because you'd rather give big tax cuts to rich people. Please, your lecture about life is funny. BLOCKED. — Jonathan Tasini (@jonathantasini) January 31, 2018

Sick.

So you know…. ignore that "apology". https://t.co/jF6IPQM1mV — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) January 31, 2018

***

Update:

We missed this earlier tweet from Tasini:

When a trash truck has to humble itself and devalue its standards #TrashTruck #GOPhttps://t.co/phZgIou4kd — Jonathan Tasini (@jonathantasini) January 31, 2018

Nope. He is most definitely not sorry.