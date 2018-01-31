What’s funnier than a deadly train crash involving GOP members of Congress? Well, if you’re comedian Michael Ian Black, not much. Upon hearing about the collision that killed someone in a garbage truck, Black decided that was the perfect time to show off his sparkling wit:
Metaphor upon metaphor upon metaphor
— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) January 31, 2018
But let him be clear: He wasn’t making a joke.
To those upset, I wasn’t making a joke. Merely stating the obvious.
— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) January 31, 2018
“The obvious” being what? That Republicans kill people?
Actually, that’s exactly what he’s saying:
Which metaphor covers the death of the truck driver? #SickJoke
— Chance (@ChanceFury) January 31, 2018
The entire GOP platform.
— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) January 31, 2018
What a piece of sh*t.
When you call Republicans evil but your initial reaction to a truck driver fatally colliding with a train is “haha, what a metaphor for Drumpf!” #TrainCrash https://t.co/pZ7KfEHlqP pic.twitter.com/n33UuyiNcb
— Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) January 31, 2018
Someone died, but sure…”the GOP is a wreck, get it!” pic.twitter.com/IOCkvdYG3z
— Luke (@StereotypeLuke) January 31, 2018
Someone died you schmuck! Not funny in the least
— LorenzoVonMatterhorn (@lorenzoVon38) January 31, 2018
You're a fucking scumbag.
— Steve Mieczkowski (@steveatmguy) January 31, 2018
Sub-human garbage is garbage.
Liberal gravedancing is boringly predictable https://t.co/1VP7nZ46VT
— Ordy Packard denied form 1649 (@TheOpulentAmish) January 31, 2018
Is it fun being the worst person on twitter?
— Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) January 31, 2018
***
Related:
‘The gods are talking!’ Twisted trolls REJOICE in deadly train crash because ‘GOP is trash’
‘SCUMBAG’! Bernie Sanders surrogate TORCHED over ‘DISGUSTING’ take on Gowdy, deadly train crash