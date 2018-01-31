What’s funnier than a deadly train crash involving GOP members of Congress? Well, if you’re comedian Michael Ian Black, not much. Upon hearing about the collision that killed someone in a garbage truck, Black decided that was the perfect time to show off his sparkling wit:

Metaphor upon metaphor upon metaphor — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) January 31, 2018

But let him be clear: He wasn’t making a joke.

To those upset, I wasn’t making a joke. Merely stating the obvious. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) January 31, 2018

“The obvious” being what? That Republicans kill people?

Actually, that’s exactly what he’s saying:

Which metaphor covers the death of the truck driver? #SickJoke — Chance (@ChanceFury) January 31, 2018

The entire GOP platform. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) January 31, 2018

What a piece of sh*t.

When you call Republicans evil but your initial reaction to a truck driver fatally colliding with a train is “haha, what a metaphor for Drumpf!” #TrainCrash https://t.co/pZ7KfEHlqP pic.twitter.com/n33UuyiNcb — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) January 31, 2018

Someone died, but sure…”the GOP is a wreck, get it!” pic.twitter.com/IOCkvdYG3z — Luke (@StereotypeLuke) January 31, 2018

Someone died you schmuck! Not funny in the least — LorenzoVonMatterhorn (@lorenzoVon38) January 31, 2018

You're a fucking scumbag. — Steve Mieczkowski (@steveatmguy) January 31, 2018

Sub-human garbage is garbage. Liberal gravedancing is boringly predictable https://t.co/1VP7nZ46VT — Ordy Packard denied form 1649 (@TheOpulentAmish) January 31, 2018

Is it fun being the worst person on twitter? — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) January 31, 2018

