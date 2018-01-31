What’s funnier than a deadly train crash involving GOP members of Congress? Well, if you’re comedian Michael Ian Black, not much. Upon hearing about the collision that killed someone in a garbage truck, Black decided that was the perfect time to show off his sparkling wit:

But let him be clear: He wasn’t making a joke.

“The obvious” being what? That Republicans kill people?

Actually, that’s exactly what he’s saying:

What a piece of sh*t.

