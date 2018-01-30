As Twitchy told you last week, Ben Rhodes praised the Democrats’ picking Rep. Joe Kennedy to deliver their State of the Union response as an embrace of “the future.”

Joe Kennedy is the future. Glad to see the Democrats embracing that. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) January 26, 2018

But Rhodes isn’t the only Obama flack singing Kennedy’s praises. Former Obama White House press secretary Josh Earnest is pretty stoked, too:

.@joshearnest: When you are in a party like the #Democrats, you draw your strength from a diversity of voices. @RepJoeKennedy is a great messenger for the Democratic party. — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) January 30, 2018

Diversity, Josh? We do not think it means what you think it means.

lol a Kennedy is not diversity — FlyEaglesFly (@Chapat79) January 30, 2018

You've got Jack, you've got Bobby, you've got Ted, you've got Jack Jr., you've got Bobby Jr., you've got Ted Jr…. #diversity https://t.co/S6PbkrMy1n — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) January 30, 2018

A diversity of voices? He's a Kennedy. Who's on tap for 2019, Hillary? — Blustery Pflugerville (@Crapplefratz) January 30, 2018

I agree. Rich white males are the best messenger ever for the Democrat party. — Lyman Hall (@blacksho89) January 30, 2018

LOL. Diversity of voices???? What a joke!! You either believe same exact thing, or you are a racist/xenophobe or anti-women. Not one ounce of diversity — ChrisE (@Christine6103) January 30, 2018

Whitebread McDynastyboy will speak in vague, soaring terms about unification and pragmatism and it won't inspire anyone — Rosatom Ulbricht (@screenslaver) January 30, 2018

Sounds about right.