As Twitchy told you last week, Ben Rhodes praised the Democrats’ picking Rep. Joe Kennedy to deliver their State of the Union response as an embrace of “the future.”

But Rhodes isn’t the only Obama flack singing Kennedy’s praises. Former Obama White House press secretary Josh Earnest is pretty stoked, too:

Diversity, Josh? We do not think it means what you think it means.

Sounds about right.

