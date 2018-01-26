You’ve gotta hand it to Ben Rhodes: When it comes to rewriting history, few people do it better.

Last night, he went after Trump over Davos, and, well, here’s what he came up with:

I remember when we had a President who cared about working people and wasn't an out of touch rich guy who travelled to Davos to seek the acceptance of a bunch of global elites. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) January 26, 2018

You guys.

this is a parody account right? right?? — PissyFit😝 (@Pissyfits) January 26, 2018

Oh. My. Gawd. Are you for real? — Jay! (@ChiliCheeseJay) January 26, 2018

Is this a serious tweet? — Sports 'n Stuff (@nickburt81) January 26, 2018

This Tweet cannot be real. No way. I refuse to believe it. https://t.co/WDBD9107xX — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 26, 2018

Oh, it’s real. And it’s spectacular, isn’t it?

Are you drinking? — Loren Cosby (@LorenCosby) January 26, 2018

Are you an insane person? https://t.co/4lITTOXpuD — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 26, 2018

That’s a rhetorical question, of course.

Is Obama building his library on $5 donations? https://t.co/cuDKLPL3Sx — Seth (@dcseth) January 26, 2018

What the heck? Seriously? Where were you from 2008-2016??? — Dietrich Eiden (@dietrich_eiden) January 26, 2018

Obama spent 8 years pandering to and bathing in the admiration of the "global elites" — Nicholas Pearce (@WarDamnGunners) January 26, 2018

Even better? Rhodes’ tweet knocking Trump for being an out-of-touch elitist came shortly after this one praising … a Kennedy:

Joe Kennedy is the future. Glad to see the Democrats embracing that. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) January 26, 2018

The future will be delivering the Democrats’ response to Trump’s State of the Union address.

#BREAKING: Rising Dem star to give Democratic Party response to Trump State of the Union https://t.co/obf9t6wp1L pic.twitter.com/vDMvIkgOHW — The Hill (@thehill) January 26, 2018

A real man of the people, that guy.

Nothing more refreshing and new than a Kennedy. https://t.co/PfoeJLlOOB — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 26, 2018

Yay entrenched rich elite white guys from the Northeast! https://t.co/5bkMkebAUm — I'm a M'Fin Pickle in a Top Hat (@sunnyright) January 26, 2018

The Democratic Party has a fever and the only cure is more boring rich white Northeastern people from political dynasties — I'm a M'Fin Pickle in a Top Hat (@sunnyright) January 26, 2018

Party of the People!

I remain thoroughly convinced that Ben Rhodes is a blithering moron in real life….. pic.twitter.com/6sBhcg2hWJ — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 26, 2018

Ben just stop while you’re behind you look like a blabbering idiot! — CaPatriot 🐻 (@Patriot_ca) January 26, 2018