You’ve gotta hand it to Ben Rhodes: When it comes to rewriting history, few people do it better.

Last night, he went after Trump over Davos, and, well, here’s what he came up with:

You guys.

Oh, it’s real. And it’s spectacular, isn’t it?

Trending

That’s a rhetorical question, of course.

Even better? Rhodes’ tweet knocking Trump for being an out-of-touch elitist came shortly after this one praising … a Kennedy:

The future will be delivering the Democrats’ response to Trump’s State of the Union address.

A real man of the people, that guy.

Party of the People!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaBen RhodesDavosDonald Trumpelites