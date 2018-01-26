You’ve gotta hand it to Ben Rhodes: When it comes to rewriting history, few people do it better.
Last night, he went after Trump over Davos, and, well, here’s what he came up with:
I remember when we had a President who cared about working people and wasn't an out of touch rich guy who travelled to Davos to seek the acceptance of a bunch of global elites.
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) January 26, 2018
You guys.
this is a parody account right? right??
— PissyFit😝 (@Pissyfits) January 26, 2018
Oh. My. Gawd.
Are you for real?
— Jay! (@ChiliCheeseJay) January 26, 2018
Is this a serious tweet?
— Sports 'n Stuff (@nickburt81) January 26, 2018
This Tweet cannot be real. No way. I refuse to believe it. https://t.co/WDBD9107xX
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 26, 2018
Oh, it’s real. And it’s spectacular, isn’t it?
Are you drinking?
— Loren Cosby (@LorenCosby) January 26, 2018
Are you an insane person? https://t.co/4lITTOXpuD
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 26, 2018
That’s a rhetorical question, of course.
Seriously? pic.twitter.com/a2gNLVf4mm
— TXIndependent1836 (@TXIndepndnt1836) January 26, 2018
Is Obama building his library on $5 donations? https://t.co/cuDKLPL3Sx
— Seth (@dcseth) January 26, 2018
Yeah. I miss GWB, too. https://t.co/nCcJ5aAsSW
— Mobot 🤖 (@molratty) January 26, 2018
What the heck? Seriously? Where were you from 2008-2016???
— Dietrich Eiden (@dietrich_eiden) January 26, 2018
Obama spent 8 years pandering to and bathing in the admiration of the "global elites"
— Nicholas Pearce (@WarDamnGunners) January 26, 2018
Even better? Rhodes’ tweet knocking Trump for being an out-of-touch elitist came shortly after this one praising … a Kennedy:
Joe Kennedy is the future. Glad to see the Democrats embracing that.
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) January 26, 2018
The future will be delivering the Democrats’ response to Trump’s State of the Union address.
#BREAKING: Rising Dem star to give Democratic Party response to Trump State of the Union https://t.co/obf9t6wp1L pic.twitter.com/vDMvIkgOHW
— The Hill (@thehill) January 26, 2018
A real man of the people, that guy.
Yes… Kennedy’s are the future. https://t.co/uneeouERLy
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 26, 2018
Nothing more refreshing and new than a Kennedy. https://t.co/PfoeJLlOOB
— Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 26, 2018
Yay entrenched rich elite white guys from the Northeast! https://t.co/5bkMkebAUm
— I'm a M'Fin Pickle in a Top Hat (@sunnyright) January 26, 2018
The Democratic Party has a fever and the only cure is more boring rich white Northeastern people from political dynasties
— I'm a M'Fin Pickle in a Top Hat (@sunnyright) January 26, 2018
Party of the People!
I remain thoroughly convinced that Ben Rhodes is a blithering moron in real life….. pic.twitter.com/6sBhcg2hWJ
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 26, 2018
Ben just stop while you’re behind you look like a blabbering idiot!
— CaPatriot 🐻 (@Patriot_ca) January 26, 2018
You dear sir really need to think before uttering another word, as you are very out of touch with reality.
— Christie Messner (@MessnerChristie) January 26, 2018