As Twitchy told you, last week, perpetual failure at congressional campaigns and life Paul Nehlen vomited up a series of blatantly anti-Semitic tweets and memes worthy of David Duke. According to Nehlen, Twitter made him delete them, but he’s preserved them for prosperity:

13/ Because Twitter forced me to delete 8-12 of this thread (contrary to the assertions of Sarah Rumpf, a mentally challenged woman who writes for RedState, I did not delete them voluntarily), screenshots are available here: https://t.co/0GRbdmviVy — Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen) January 30, 2018

And not only that, but he’s also made up a handy list:

14/ I’ve compiled a list of "verified" Twitter users who have attacked me *in just the last month alone* for my #AmericaFirst positions. Of those 81 people, 74 are Jews, while only 7 are non-Jews. Here is the list: pic.twitter.com/2pQlEp0RjU — Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen) January 30, 2018

Commit this list to memory before it grows. Because as everyone knows, with the Jews on a mission to take over the world, pretty soon, there won’t be many pure specimens like Nehlen left.

"I'm not a nazi. I simply just sat down and compiled a list of jews and non-jews." — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 30, 2018

He’s makin’ a list

He’s checkin’ it twice https://t.co/lfT5rNF2qo — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) January 30, 2018

He's making lists of Jews now? I suppose that's not a surprise development anymore. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 30, 2018

It’s the next logical step in his plan to fight the Semitic scourge.

To address Nehlen's reasoning (using the term loosely), he tweeted blatantly anti-Semitic crap and thinks it proves something that Jews made up the bulk of his critics? — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 30, 2018

It proves everything! Don’t you understand???

HAHAHA I made the list and he listed me as Jewish!!! Thank you Paul for this great honor, I intend to speak about it at the next meeting of the Vast Jewish Global Conspiracy 😘 https://t.co/Gq16jhj9fR — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) January 30, 2018

WTF, how did I not make this toad's list? https://t.co/Z2RfX740fh — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) January 30, 2018

Hey, there’s always the second edition to look forward to.

How do you know, Nehlenstein. That was your grandfathers name at Ellis island, wasn't it? Time for mincha. https://t.co/inpSfiRjf0 — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) January 30, 2018

Seriously, though, how did anyone ever legitimize this guy? He’s always been a nutjob … the only difference is that now, he’s even more shameless about it.

@StephenGutowski did you see this madness? Nehlen needs to get help. — Justen Charters (@JustenCharters) January 30, 2018

Pretty sure he’s beyond help at this point.

Not only are you an anti-semite, but a stupid one at that. — Ken Smoller (@ksmoller) January 30, 2018

hi paul, we non-jews think you're a bigoted idiot too hth https://t.co/2tTEiDaniy — Michael 🥉 (@torriangray) January 30, 2018

"I'm not a Nazi at all. Now please, all you Jews need to self-identify so I can avoid breathing your air." -Nehlen, probably — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 30, 2018

By all means, keep making lists of Jews. That will solve your problem of being perceived as an anti-Semitic POS. https://t.co/AKXeXuOOgW — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 30, 2018

Dude, you’re insane — TD Stable Genius (@tomdesi45) January 30, 2018

This is effing insane. What does it take to get banned from Twitter? https://t.co/TyaxLjBPkk — Ben Pershing (@benpershing) January 30, 2018

We don’t know, but we can’t wait to find out!