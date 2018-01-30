As Twitchy told you, last week, perpetual failure at congressional campaigns and life Paul Nehlen vomited up a series of blatantly anti-Semitic tweets and memes worthy of David Duke. According to Nehlen, Twitter made him delete them, but he’s preserved them for prosperity:

And not only that, but he’s also made up a handy list:

Commit this list to memory before it grows. Because as everyone knows, with the Jews on a mission to take over the world, pretty soon, there won’t be many pure specimens like Nehlen left.

It’s the next logical step in his plan to fight the Semitic scourge.

It proves everything! Don’t you understand???

Hey, there’s always the second edition to look forward to.

Seriously, though, how did anyone ever legitimize this guy? He’s always been a nutjob … the only difference is that now, he’s even more shameless about it.

Pretty sure he’s beyond help at this point.

We don’t know, but we can’t wait to find out!

