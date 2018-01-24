As Twitchy told you last night, DACA recipients and supporters tried to speak truth to power by blocking an entrance to Disneyland.

Unfortunately for them, their message got lost in translation. If anything, the effect of their stunt was the exact opposite of what they were going for. But we’ll just let Ben Shapiro break down the stupidity:

In other words, they’re making it more difficult for people who have followed the rules. Kind of undermines their whole case, no?

Also:

Why yes. Yes they did.

