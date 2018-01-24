As Twitchy told you last night, DACA recipients and supporters tried to speak truth to power by blocking an entrance to Disneyland.

DACA recipients temporarily blocked the entrance to Disneyland as an act of civil disobedience https://t.co/eqexDhvDxA pic.twitter.com/6iUhVRp251 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 23, 2018

Unfortunately for them, their message got lost in translation. If anything, the effect of their stunt was the exact opposite of what they were going for. But we’ll just let Ben Shapiro break down the stupidity:

WTF does Disneyland have to do with DACA? You can't get in without a ticket, and illegal trespassers are thrown out. https://t.co/qUYusuCHY4 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 24, 2018

In other words, they’re making it more difficult for people who have followed the rules. Kind of undermines their whole case, no?

B.I.N.G.O — Doug Pickering (@dougpick) January 24, 2018

I don’t understand what they hope to gain by doing this. — Invisible Voice (@silva0072) January 24, 2018

DACA kids shoot themselves in the foot just to prove they can. Just leave the kids trying to enjoy Disneyland out of this! — John Morrow (@JohnMorrow17) January 24, 2018

Ahh yes stop lots of little children from having a trip of a lifetime- yes harming children is really going to make people want you to stay — Amy (@BeachnBooks5) January 24, 2018

It’s making it hard to stay on their side. They seem too demanding, rather than being humble and grateful that our government is actually considering making their situation legal (unlike Obama’s executive order). — Charlene Goerl (@CharzygirlGoerl) January 24, 2018

It isn't "civil disobedience" to block others' rights to go to Disneyland. And, people who would impinge on others' rights are not my idea of good citizens. (You wonder why not everyone is behind DACA?) — Conservative Woman (@DyedintheRed) January 24, 2018

Also:

They created a wall?🤔 — aleccccc (@RadicalGuru) January 24, 2018

Why yes. Yes they did.