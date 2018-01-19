If nothing else, watching the Democrats tie themselves into knots over the potential government shutdown has been pretty entertaining.

See, that’s what’s so great. You don’t have to make it up, because it’s real. Move over, Dianne Feinstein! Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer is going for the gold in the Self-Contradictory Olympics:

Dem shutdown messaging is so convoluted they're contradicting themselves in real-time: Hoyer just now: "I believe we should stay here and do our work." "What is your motion?" Hoyer: I motion to adjourn. pic.twitter.com/Vcs22PQ7dz — Elliott Schwartz (@elliosch) January 19, 2018

Hoyer: “I believe we ought to stay here and do our work [pause for cheers and applause]. And I believe we ought to vote to do so. And therefore, I will vote no.” “Does the gentleman have a motion?” Hoyer: “I have a motion … And the motion is the House do now adjourn.”

We can’t afford to waste any time!