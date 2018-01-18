Remember last week when Sen. Dianne Feinstein unilaterally published the Glenn Simpson Fusion GPS transcript on her website, explaining to reporters that she “just decided to do it”? But then she said she was pressured. But then her office said she wasn’t pressured — she had a bad cold and maybe that had clouded her judgment.

Now, with Democrats threatening to force a government shutdown, she’s doing it again.

CNN’s Ted Barrett reports that Feinstein isn’t sure how she’ll vote on a continuing resolution to keep the government open, but she is concerned because people will die if it shuts down.

So her office says she’s a no, but she told CNN she’s not sure. Lives are on the line, though. “Shutting down the government is a very serious thing,” she told Barrett. “People die, accidents happen. You don’t know. Necessary functions can cease.”

