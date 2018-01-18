Remember last week when Sen. Dianne Feinstein unilaterally published the Glenn Simpson Fusion GPS transcript on her website, explaining to reporters that she “just decided to do it”? But then she said she was pressured. But then her office said she wasn’t pressured — she had a bad cold and maybe that had clouded her judgment.

Now, with Democrats threatening to force a government shutdown, she’s doing it again.

CNN’s Ted Barrett reports that Feinstein isn’t sure how she’ll vote on a continuing resolution to keep the government open, but she is concerned because people will die if it shuts down.

"People die, accidents happen," Feinstein tells @tedbarrettcnn about the impacts of a government shutdown, saying she is uncertain how she will vote on CR, despite press release her office issued today saying she was a 'no.' https://t.co/Rfp5lsgmnL — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 18, 2018

So her office says she’s a no, but she told CNN she’s not sure. Lives are on the line, though. “Shutting down the government is a very serious thing,” she told Barrett. “People die, accidents happen. You don’t know. Necessary functions can cease.”

This… is a really bizarre situation. Wtf https://t.co/3ZwbKMeLJH — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 18, 2018

This is the key part. What is happening??? pic.twitter.com/0aFiWGBjuJ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 18, 2018

For the third time today, the senior senator from California has changed her position on how she will vote on the Short-term spending bill. https://t.co/Dj6jUGAVwO — Ed O'Keefe (@edatpost) January 18, 2018

Yeah, blame the NyQuil again.

Can we get Doctor Ronny to give her the cognitive exam also? I think she may need some help. https://t.co/9jXm2UAxTR — TheSageRookie (@thesagerookie) January 18, 2018

Is this a threat? https://t.co/eRufRhOfU3 — David B Larter (@DavidLarter) January 18, 2018

Is she…is she gonna murder someone? https://t.co/6wbUpCJHEu — Steven Carter (@jstevencarter) January 18, 2018

Sounds like a quotation from the prosecutors charging docs for an extortion case https://t.co/p3BkTNkKk8 — Eric Dale (@ericdale_rm) January 18, 2018

Democrat playbook now just devolved into INSTANT DEATH whether we are discussing tax reform, CR’s, whatever. https://t.co/w2oDN2LuyG — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 18, 2018

I was unaware of the death toll when the government shut down in 2013… Feinstein again talking out of her mind. https://t.co/epcT3hFIpW — Angry Homo Anarchist 🏳️🌈 (@ncanarchist) January 18, 2018

In all seriousness, what is going on with her? https://t.co/I04FHbgv0f — NIͶWoooman77 (@JetScoozr77) January 18, 2018

Related:

‘STABLE GENIUS’! Dianne Feinstein just changed her Fusion GPS transcript story AGAIN