As Twitchy told you, Cory Booker went off on a rage-filled rant against DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. For some reason — we can’t quite put our finger on it — liberals don’t seem to have an issue with his nastiness toward a woman who didn’t deserve it.

So you’ll be shocked to know that Alyssa Milano, that proud feminist warrior, not only isn’t denouncing Booker’s behavior, but she’s actively condoning it:

Beg your pardon?

Is that what they’re calling it these days?

The rules are pretty simple, actually: the (D) confers immunity.

Without a doubt.

Update:

Looks like Alyssa didn’t take too kindly to being called out for her hypocrisy:

That’s nice, dear. But you’re still a hypocrite.

