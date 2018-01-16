As Twitchy told you, Cory Booker went off on a rage-filled rant against DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. For some reason — we can’t quite put our finger on it — liberals don’t seem to have an issue with his nastiness toward a woman who didn’t deserve it.

So you’ll be shocked to know that Alyssa Milano, that proud feminist warrior, not only isn’t denouncing Booker’s behavior, but she’s actively condoning it:

Beg your pardon?

Lol… "leadership". — Ready for the New Year (@Rschrim) January 16, 2018

Is that what they’re calling it these days?

He badgered a professional woman. Sad — Echo Lew (@PhinsnNoles) January 16, 2018

This is uncalled for, not professional and disrespectful. A disgrace for a public official. It is okay to ask someone difficult pointed questions but to grandstand in public like this is crossing over the line of acceptance. Booker is biased as his statements indicate recently — Skip Aroo (@llambchops) January 16, 2018

Funny he's mad at her like she's the one who supposedly said it. And it's even crazier that you are proud of this guy talking to this lady as if she's nothing all because she's in a job in our current administration 🤔 — Brandy Shelton-Poore (@brandy_poore) January 16, 2018

So it's okay for a man to talk to a woman like this? https://t.co/vh7ewf2ZPM — Alyssa E. Hackbarth (@AlyssaEinDC) January 16, 2018

Dear Ms. Milano, are you seriously OK with Cory Booker berating a female cabinet secretary and allowing his emotions to cloud his better judgement? "Leadership" was notably absent in that display. — Ron Pyle (@rreactor) January 16, 2018

You think this is leadership? Now it's cool to speak to a women that way? Not from where I'm from and I'll never treat my co-workers like that. — Jimmy Thomas (@JimmyThomas5) January 16, 2018

this type of abuse of a coworker, especially public, would be something to report to your HR department. Just saying. https://t.co/y1ibB2JFLs — Milking the Soft Power Dividend of This Moment (@Oenonewept) January 16, 2018

So it’s okay for a man to speak to a woman like this now? This isn’t bullying or sexist? Nielsen can handle it, and she did, just not clear on what the rules are… https://t.co/RbAEtjIRna — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 16, 2018

The rules are pretty simple, actually: the (D) confers immunity.

Hmm I wonder what your reaction would be if the ideological tables were turned here. There'd be a new hashtag of course hehe — Rob Simon (@Baldrobmusic) January 16, 2018

Reverse the party IDs and this would be angry mansplaining all day long. https://t.co/Vc9v7xKvii — John Sexton (@verumserum) January 16, 2018

Without a doubt.

lol, you flaming hypocrite. you'd lose your ever-loving mind if any man dressed down and attempted to shame a progressive woman like this. this was utterly embarrassing for him. and all Americans. y'all are the biggest bunch of phonies I just can't even with this. https://t.co/PnXsoqD617 — Get a Grip (@LilMissRightie) January 16, 2018

Today's a good reminder that any man can treat a woman like complete shit, even on camera, and people will cheer and high-fie as long as you have the wrong politics and commit bad think. #CoryBooker #coreybooker2020 — Get a Grip (@LilMissRightie) January 16, 2018

Feminist are free to disagree with me of course as long as they’re consistent in acknowledging Cory Booker treated Sec’y Nielsen like total garbage today — Get a Grip (@LilMissRightie) January 16, 2018

Update:

Looks like Alyssa didn’t take too kindly to being called out for her hypocrisy:

Enough. Stop perpetuating the myth that women in power should be treated differently, fragilely. Nielsen can — and should — withstand scrutiny for her complicity, not be coddled because of her gender. https://t.co/ioOVwf6WcK — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 16, 2018

That’s nice, dear. But you’re still a hypocrite.