As Twitchy told you earlier, CNN embarrassed themselves yet again today, pushing an absurd take on Martin Luther King Jr. that praised him as some sort of socialist hipster.

The Daily Wire’s Elisha Krauss was among the many who called CNN out for that:

news organization wrongly stating MLK was a socialist. millions who died under socialism would prob disagree with @CNN's statement it's "cool" https://t.co/mFx1SjB0SS — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) January 15, 2018

Krauss’ perfectly reasonable — not to mention correct — response really didn’t sit well with Columbia prof Anthony Zenkus. So, he figured he’d correct her:

Odd how you forget the millions who died under #capitalism. The two world wars, centuries of slavery and the genocide of native americans. Bet they didn't think that was cool either. https://t.co/8Fr4WYA7vD — Prof Zenkus (@anthonyzenkus) January 15, 2018

Oh.

*blinks k https://t.co/uFMEYYuHBu — Ordy Packard – Amish EBS Supervisor (@TheOpulentAmish) January 15, 2018

But wait! There’s more:

i suppose we could have just let the Nazis do their thing… but let "prof" zenkus be a lesson to any of you who think Nazism is anything other than a movement of the left. https://t.co/mh4eyc97mk — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) January 15, 2018

Hitler was a capitalist. Good friends with Henry Ford. Please, use the Google machine. It's there for all of us. https://t.co/sL3PqlyM4l — Prof Zenkus (@anthonyzenkus) January 15, 2018

Clearly the good professor hasn’t taken advantage of the Google machine.

Seriously, what do you even say to a guy like that?

I take it you aren't a history professor — Chris (@ChrisMears00) January 15, 2018

We sincerely hope not.

You think WWI and WWII were fought because of capitalism? Bless your heart. https://t.co/cQyLOQS1mL — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) January 15, 2018

*blinks* You….you think the world wars were fought for capitalism? Oh… Cool. (Lunacy is fun) — Remember Scalia. More than ever. (@Mattfobrien) January 15, 2018

Wow. This is… um… stupid. Yeah, that’s the word. Stupid. — Darth Blovious (@nicktastic77) January 15, 2018

Delete your account — Bryan (@Bryan3186) January 15, 2018

And maybe find a new career while you’re at it. Preferably that won’t let you anywhere near young minds.

Unnerving to realize he’s a university professor. — Dave C (@Nophir) January 15, 2018