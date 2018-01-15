As Twitchy told you earlier, CNN embarrassed themselves yet again today, pushing an absurd take on Martin Luther King Jr. that praised him as some sort of socialist hipster.

The Daily Wire’s Elisha Krauss was among the many who called CNN out for that:

Krauss’ perfectly reasonable — not to mention correct — response really didn’t sit well with Columbia prof Anthony Zenkus. So, he figured he’d correct her:

Oh.

But wait! There’s more:

Trending

Clearly the good professor hasn’t taken advantage of the Google machine.

Seriously, what do you even say to a guy like that?

We sincerely hope not.

And maybe find a new career while you’re at it. Preferably that won’t let you anywhere near young minds.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Anthony ZenkuscapitalismcolumbiaElisha KraussgenocideMartin Luther King Jr.slaverysocialismWars