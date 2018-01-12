As Twitchy told you, Joe Biden took Donald Trump to task over his reported “shithole countries” remark, despite the fact that he’s not in any position to take the moral high ground with regards to racism. Apparently Jesse Jackson didn’t learn from Joe’s mistake:
Rev. Jesse Jackson comments on Trump's 'shithole' remark. pic.twitter.com/ITz01QuM0a
— POLITICO (@politico) January 12, 2018
Isn’t that special?
Do the Jews next, Mr, Jackson.
— Longfellow (@RandeLongFellow) January 12, 2018
Didn't he talk a whole lot of shit about the Jewish people back in the day?
— Mark (@klondikeblame) January 12, 2018
As a matter of fact, he did. And unlike with “sh*thole countries,” everyone heard it.
