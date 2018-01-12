As Twitchy told you, Joe Biden took Donald Trump to task over his reported “shithole countries” remark, despite the fact that he’s not in any position to take the moral high ground with regards to racism. Apparently Jesse Jackson didn’t learn from Joe’s mistake:

Rev. Jesse Jackson comments on Trump's 'shithole' remark. pic.twitter.com/ITz01QuM0a — POLITICO (@politico) January 12, 2018

Isn’t that special?

Do the Jews next, Mr, Jackson. — Longfellow (@RandeLongFellow) January 12, 2018

Didn't he talk a whole lot of shit about the Jewish people back in the day? — Mark (@klondikeblame) January 12, 2018

As a matter of fact, he did. And unlike with “sh*thole countries,” everyone heard it.

I remember when the Rev called NYC “hymietown”. — JamesG (@TheBigJamesG) January 12, 2018

But referring to the city of New York, as Hymietown is totes cool. — Ex-GOP Greg (@Flying59Vette) January 12, 2018

Ok, Mr "Hymietown" — Keith Maniac from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) January 12, 2018

Rev. Hymietown dropping the wisdom. — Travis Nelson (@TheNelsonian94) January 12, 2018

Mr. Hymietown wants to lecture others about disrespectful words. This is too rich. — Hugh G. Reckshun (@HughReckshun) January 12, 2018

Was this before or after he referred to Jews and NYC as “Hymietown?” I forget. https://t.co/x54bSa8i7i — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 12, 2018

Did he say anything about New York being filled with Jews after he remarked here..? Call it “Hymietown” maybe..? Let us know.. — Mike L (@justmike0271) January 12, 2018

Cant tell-is Jackson speaking from Hymietown? — Andy Hughes (@Ahughes584) January 12, 2018

Maybe sit this one out Hymietown. https://t.co/f64AG1smXV — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 12, 2018

He really should.

Mr. Jackson is a known racist. — Dan Beres (@dlb945) January 12, 2018