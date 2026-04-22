Left Melts for Tucker: MS NOW's Alex Wagner Says His Trump Remorse 'Feels Genuine'

In the wake of Tucker Carlson apologizing for helping Trump get elected, MS-NOW personality Alex Wagner is expressing her new regard for him.

MS NOW’s Alex Wagner admitted Tucker Carlson’s apology for helping to elect President Donald Trump “feels” genuine, though she remains skeptical of how much help he could actually be to Democrats. Wagner joined Ari Melber on MS NOW’s The Beat on Tuesday evening, where she reacted to Carlson offering an apology on his show this week for ever supporting and campaigning for Trump. Though he threw an endorsement Trump’s way, Carlson has become increasingly critical of him over issues like the Iran war. “I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences. You know, we’ll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be, and I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people, and it was not intentional. That’s all I’ll say,” Carlson said.

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‘This Is Hard For Me To Say’: MS NOW’s Alex Wagner Says Tucker Carlson’s Apology ‘Feels’ Genuine https://t.co/YypE8wB01Z — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 22, 2026

Tucker is certainly being embraced on the Left. Good for him. Sike.

Unfathomable levels of strange new respect. https://t.co/JBxwRobpZS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 22, 2026

Tucker should be proud.

Tucker worked for MSNBC… how soon will they be giving him a show again? — Ladie Jaded (@ladie_jaded) April 22, 2026

Maybe that is what he was going for. Maybe Alex Wagner will co-host with Tucker.

That goes for the Left and the Right, actually.

"And did Trump tell you about the space lasers? It was drumpf wasn't it?" pic.twitter.com/i3YP42g7yH — snowblinder76 (@snowblinder76) April 22, 2026

Maybe Tucker will tell the world more about the Demons scratching him up at night.

Maybe Tucker and Chris Hayes can cry into their sweaters as they gaze out the window together.

Apparently Alex Wagner is an idiot. https://t.co/D5u9o4LOEm — Devil_EMS 🇵🇸 🇮🇪 🇻🇪 🇨🇺 (@Devil_23_Actual) April 22, 2026

Well, we can all agree on that.

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