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Left Melts for Tucker: MS NOW's Alex Wagner Says His Trump Remorse 'Feels Genuine'

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on April 22, 2026
Townhall Media

In the wake of Tucker Carlson apologizing for helping Trump get elected, MS-NOW personality Alex Wagner is expressing her new regard for him. 

MS NOW’s Alex Wagner admitted Tucker Carlson’s apology for helping to elect President Donald Trump “feels” genuine, though she remains skeptical of how much help he could actually be to Democrats.

Wagner joined Ari Melber on MS NOW’s The Beat on Tuesday evening, where she reacted to Carlson offering an apology on his show this week for ever supporting and campaigning for Trump. Though he threw an endorsement Trump’s way, Carlson has become increasingly critical of him over issues like the Iran war.

“I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences. You know, we’ll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be, and I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people, and it was not intentional. That’s all I’ll say,” Carlson said.

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Tucker is certainly being embraced on the Left. Good for him. Sike.

Tucker should be proud. 

Maybe that is what he was going for. Maybe Alex Wagner will co-host with Tucker.

That goes for the Left and the Right, actually.

Maybe Tucker will tell the world more about the Demons scratching him up at night. 

Maybe Tucker and Chris Hayes can cry into their sweaters as they gaze out the window together. 

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Well, we can all agree on that. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP MSNBC TUCKER CARLSON

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