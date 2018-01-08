Earlier today, Dana Loesch interviewed Vice President Mike Pence. He promoted it on his Twitter feed:
Talking with @DLoesch about @POTUS Trump's first year, our administration's priorities for 2018, our support for the Iranian protesters & my upcoming trip to the Middle East. Listen this afternoon at: https://t.co/EfPt4fLOke
— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 8, 2018
Naturally, gun-grabbing loon Shannon Watts was triggered:
Unbelievable. The VP is tweeting about being interviewed by this @NRA lobbyist: https://t.co/0ruyZunLz8 https://t.co/VRlDdWK9BY
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 8, 2018
See, Loesch isn’t just your everyday, run-of-the-mill NRA lobbyist, according to Watts. No, she wears many hats. Among them are “racist” and “bigot”:
Vice President to appear on show of @NRA lobbyist with a history of racism and bigotry, and who has threatened the media and harassed gun violence survivors. pic.twitter.com/LsLcJjjZSG
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 8, 2018
That’s garbage, of course.
More lies from Watts. None of these things are true, Shannon. https://t.co/scjUuwLZzK
— Rachel Veronica (@ExiledRachel) January 8, 2018
But Watts’ smears evidently felt true enough to her minions, who swooped in to denounce Loesch:
I despise this woman and all she stands for. She incites and encourages violence methodically.
— nicole (that foul-mouthed girl) (@IamRoyalOcean1) January 8, 2018
— Chris Behner (@ChrisBehner1) January 8, 2018
She's a disgrace to all women
— Terre (@AuntT12345) January 8, 2018
Dana loesch is evil incarnate. A garbage-filled sack of hatred
— 1speedGo (@SingleSpeedGo) January 8, 2018
That sounds a little like projection to us.
@NRA @VP make me wanna fuckin puke! The bullshit they spread is dangerous and irresponsible.
— Cj (@StarksFiles39) January 8, 2018
When it comes to spreading bullsh*t, few do it better than Shannon Watts. If it’s a straight shooter you’re looking for, stick with Loesch.