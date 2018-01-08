Earlier today, Dana Loesch interviewed Vice President Mike Pence. He promoted it on his Twitter feed:

Naturally, gun-grabbing loon Shannon Watts was triggered:

See, Loesch isn’t just your everyday, run-of-the-mill NRA lobbyist, according to Watts. No, she wears many hats. Among them are “racist” and “bigot”:

That’s garbage, of course.

But Watts’ smears evidently felt true enough to her minions, who swooped in to denounce Loesch:

That sounds a little like projection to us.

When it comes to spreading bullsh*t, few do it better than Shannon Watts. If it’s a straight shooter you’re looking for, stick with Loesch.

