Earlier today, Dana Loesch interviewed Vice President Mike Pence. He promoted it on his Twitter feed:

Talking with @DLoesch about @POTUS Trump's first year, our administration's priorities for 2018, our support for the Iranian protesters & my upcoming trip to the Middle East. Listen this afternoon at: https://t.co/EfPt4fLOke — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 8, 2018

Naturally, gun-grabbing loon Shannon Watts was triggered:

Unbelievable. The VP is tweeting about being interviewed by this @NRA lobbyist: https://t.co/0ruyZunLz8 https://t.co/VRlDdWK9BY — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 8, 2018

See, Loesch isn’t just your everyday, run-of-the-mill NRA lobbyist, according to Watts. No, she wears many hats. Among them are “racist” and “bigot”:

Vice President to appear on show of @NRA lobbyist with a history of racism and bigotry, and who has threatened the media and harassed gun violence survivors. pic.twitter.com/LsLcJjjZSG — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 8, 2018

That’s garbage, of course.

More lies from Watts. None of these things are true, Shannon. https://t.co/scjUuwLZzK — Rachel Veronica (@ExiledRachel) January 8, 2018

But Watts’ smears evidently felt true enough to her minions, who swooped in to denounce Loesch:

I despise this woman and all she stands for. She incites and encourages violence methodically. — nicole (that foul-mouthed girl) (@IamRoyalOcean1) January 8, 2018

She's a disgrace to all women — Terre (@AuntT12345) January 8, 2018

Dana loesch is evil incarnate. A garbage-filled sack of hatred — 1speedGo (@SingleSpeedGo) January 8, 2018

That sounds a little like projection to us.

@NRA @VP make me wanna fuckin puke! The bullshit they spread is dangerous and irresponsible. — Cj (@StarksFiles39) January 8, 2018

When it comes to spreading bullsh*t, few do it better than Shannon Watts. If it’s a straight shooter you’re looking for, stick with Loesch.