Last week, we told you how a bunch of people — including media know-it-alls — fell for an obvious “Fire and Fury” parody about Donald Trump being mesmerized by a fake “Gorilla Channel.”

As it turned out, the whole thing wound up being a very useful illustration of the state of our media. Iowahawk summed it up perfectly:

Dude.

That’s why he’s the master.

That’s Iowahawk.

