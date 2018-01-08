Last week, we told you how a bunch of people — including media know-it-alls — fell for an obvious “Fire and Fury” parody about Donald Trump being mesmerized by a fake “Gorilla Channel.”

As it turned out, the whole thing wound up being a very useful illustration of the state of our media. Iowahawk summed it up perfectly:

The amazing thing about the Gorilla Channel story is that the gorilla turned out to be Trump and the stupid gorilla-obsessed Trump turned out to be the media — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 5, 2018

