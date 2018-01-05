When Jeff Sessions announced yesterday that he’s cracking down on marijuana:

JUST IN: AG Jeff Sessions to end a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention, NBC News' @PeteWilliamsNBC confirms — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 4, 2018

The Colorado State Senate Democratic Caucus took the news pretty hard:

We'll give Jeff Sessions our legal pot when he pries it from our warm, extremely interesting to look at hands. https://t.co/LF0RpdCiHG — Colorado Senate Dems (@COSenDem) January 4, 2018

There’s not much to praise about Democrats, but dammit, that’s gold right there.

Yes it is. — 無門 (@Mumon7) January 4, 2018

That is great! — Loyd Pack (@lpackjr) January 4, 2018

THIS IS AN EPIC RESPONSE. — Paul Osborne (@PaulMakesMovies) January 4, 2018

THAT is how you use this website to its maximum potential. Well done. — 326 Bureau Chief (@326BureauChief) January 4, 2018

You WIN!!! — Leah Petersen (@LeahPetersen) January 4, 2018

Bravo, Colorado Dems. Savor the praise. You’ve earned it. This time.

who wrote this and have they gotten a raise yet — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) January 4, 2018

Give your social media coordinator a raise for this one. https://t.co/2YrEsLVQsg — Nick Jacob (@nicktjacob) January 5, 2018