When Jeff Sessions announced yesterday that he’s cracking down on marijuana:
JUST IN: AG Jeff Sessions to end a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention, NBC News' @PeteWilliamsNBC confirms
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 4, 2018
The Colorado State Senate Democratic Caucus took the news pretty hard:
We'll give Jeff Sessions our legal pot when he pries it from our warm, extremely interesting to look at hands. https://t.co/LF0RpdCiHG
— Colorado Senate Dems (@COSenDem) January 4, 2018
There’s not much to praise about Democrats, but dammit, that’s gold right there.
Bravo, Colorado Dems. Savor the praise. You’ve earned it. This time.
