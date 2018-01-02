Earlier today, the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman beclowned herself by suggesting that Trump’s penchant for blocking people on Twitter could be compared to the Iranian regime’s clampdown on social media.

To anyone with a grasp on reality, that take read like crap. But to Newsweek, it was evidently just what the doctor ordered:

Trump bars Americans on Twitter but tells Iran to unblock social media sites https://t.co/6IIlxHI4MY pic.twitter.com/kHBaBvOLfb — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 2, 2018

More:

In a press conference on Tuesday, Under Secretary of State Steve Goldstein said the United States wants Iran to “open” Instagram, Telegram and other popular media sites as they are “legitimate avenues for communication,” according to a report by the Associated Press. Iranian authorities blocked Telegram and Instagram on Sunday after protesters began organizing throughout the country by using the social media applications on their smartphones. Goldstein went so far as to suggest that protesters in Iran seeking to communicate with others via blocked social media sites should use virtual private networks, or VPNs, to circumvent the blockade. But some of President Donald Trump’s critics were quick to point out that he has blocked dozens of people from his personal Twitter account.

Is Newsweek trolling us? https://t.co/RRWAJ39dit — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) January 2, 2018

Trump is in charge of Twitter now? Does @Jack know about this? https://t.co/WC1KqGwKqd — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) January 2, 2018

What? Garbage is an understatement. https://t.co/lCbs06XyFJ — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 2, 2018

He bars them? The literally prevents them from using Twitter? Great work all around media on this point. https://t.co/rsIkZL2aq1 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 2, 2018

But “some of President Donald Trump’s critics” pointed out the blocking thing! And that’s nothing to sneeze at, is it?

Where on Earth would Newsweek get the idea to run that kind of headline from? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 2, 2018

Gee. It really is a mystery.

For what it’s worth, Haberman later tried to explain that she never meant to equate the two. Whether you believe her is entirely up to you. But Newsweek seems to think she was really onto something there.

“This isn’t what I meant.” Haberman says as the rest of them just casually pick it up. Just incredible — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 2, 2018

Every. Damn. Time. And they wonder why us normies think they’re clowns. — Nando (@TooOldTooStupid) January 2, 2018

They never fail to live down to our expectations.

Literally anyone can look up Trump's tweets as long as they have access to internet. Iran controls the internet and directed providers to shut off access. https://t.co/e2sFNz3LCu — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) January 2, 2018

Trump: I will block people who incessantly spam my account Iran: we’re shutting down the internet so we can continue to oppress and murder our citizens without consequence Newsweek: THESE ARE THE SAME THING — John (@JadedDjinn) January 2, 2018

Yes. Trump’s account blocking people is just like the Iranian government shutting down social media platforms. #PeakStupid https://t.co/Rsf5hmdPiw — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 2, 2018

He literally is keeping people from using Twitter? Good grief the MSM is stupid. — Meier Ben Avraham (@hebrewservative) January 2, 2018

You took the most idiotic tweet of the day from a NYT employee and decided to copy it? Way to go Newsweek. Trump blocked specific people from his feed. Not people from the site entirely. Can you at least try to be intellectually honest for a change? — Crossbowman (@BoraxCross) January 2, 2018

Newsweek: are you really this stupid? — Steve Tefft (@stevetefft) January 2, 2018

Maggie Haberman is a great reporter whose tweet was at the very least inartful. This, on the other hand, is offensively stupid. https://t.co/OQ5nrCMmXK — Johnny Internet (@brodigan) January 2, 2018

Newsweek now resides at the same level of journalistic integrity as Breitbart. Congratulations. — You Should Have Voted Gary (@colorblindk1d) January 2, 2018

Stop embarrassing yourselves. This crap is why you were bought for only a dollar. — Mary Quite Contray 🌹 (@KentuckyRose73) January 2, 2018

This is why no one takes you seriously. — Sage Antone (@AntoneSage) January 2, 2018

Newsweek bars smart people from working for them. — DJ (@DJNYified) January 2, 2018

Sure looks that way. Maybe they should switch to a formula that’s a little more appropriate for their level of talent:

Newsweek should save themselves the trouble and just tweet a random dick pic for no reason once a week — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) January 2, 2018

