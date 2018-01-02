Earlier today, the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman beclowned herself by suggesting that Trump’s penchant for blocking people on Twitter could be compared to the Iranian regime’s clampdown on social media.

To anyone with a grasp on reality, that take read like crap. But to Newsweek, it was evidently just what the doctor ordered:

More:

In a press conference on Tuesday, Under Secretary of State Steve Goldstein said the United States wants Iran to “open” Instagram, Telegram and other popular media sites as they are “legitimate avenues for communication,” according to a report by the Associated Press.

Iranian authorities blocked Telegram and Instagram on Sunday after protesters began organizing throughout the country by using the social media applications on their smartphones.

Goldstein went so far as to suggest that protesters in Iran seeking to communicate with others via blocked social media sites should use virtual private networks, or VPNs, to circumvent the blockade.

 But some of President Donald Trump’s critics were quick to point out that he has blocked dozens of people from his personal Twitter account.

But “some of President Donald Trump’s critics” pointed out the blocking thing! And that’s nothing to sneeze at, is it?

Gee. It really is a mystery.

For what it’s worth, Haberman later tried to explain that she never meant to equate the two. Whether you believe her is entirely up to you. But Newsweek seems to think she was really onto something there.

They never fail to live down to our expectations.

Sure looks that way. Maybe they should switch to a formula that’s a little more appropriate for their level of talent:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

