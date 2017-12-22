Sarah Silverman probably thought this was really profound and stunning and brave when she tweeted it:

Self-awareness isn’t really her strong suit, is it?

Icing on the cake? That tweet was retweeted by … Rosie O’Donnell:

Rosie’s so committed to open-mindedness that she tweets sexually charged vulgarities at people with whom she disagrees — and then blocks them. Gotta love it.

It wouldn’t come as much of a shock if we learned that Silverman was directing her Deep Thought at conservatives. But Lord knows there’s no shortage of liberals who could benefit from a little “bravery.”

With good reason. Echo chambers can get pretty loud.

