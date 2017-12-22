Sarah Silverman probably thought this was really profound and stunning and brave when she tweeted it:

Whether political, religious, — anything — I think u have to be brave enough to question ur beliefs if ur beliefs depend on shielding yourself from new information or new ideas in order to keep said beliefs intact. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 22, 2017

Self-awareness isn’t really her strong suit, is it?

SS, listen to your own advice. — Sandhillsrider (@Sandhillsrider) December 22, 2017

This goes for you too Sarah — Sean Ostrander (@Seanmostrander) December 22, 2017

Icing on the cake? That tweet was retweeted by … Rosie O’Donnell:

Rosie’s so committed to open-mindedness that she tweets sexually charged vulgarities at people with whom she disagrees — and then blocks them. Gotta love it.

It wouldn’t come as much of a shock if we learned that Silverman was directing her Deep Thought at conservatives. But Lord knows there’s no shortage of liberals who could benefit from a little “bravery.”

I say this all the time to my liberal friends 🙂 — Tracy Moon (@MoonIAm93) December 22, 2017

With good reason. Echo chambers can get pretty loud.

Oh I did. See I use to be a Democrat votes for Obama’s his first term and what not then I finally understood what these Dems are doing. They say the right words and make it seem social justice warrior but in reality they do nothing for minorities. — Ray (@Miamifanx23) December 22, 2017