As Twitchy told you, Rosie O’Donnell bravely offered to bribe GOP Senators Jeff Flake and Susan Collins with $2 million apiece for voting against tax reform. Going to prison is evidently a risk she’s willing to take:

This tweet is literally a criminal offense, and is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $12 million pic.twitter.com/m1pZKIYW7D — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) December 20, 2017

A risk she’s willing to take because she’s so brave. You know, just like Gandhi:

First they ignore you,

then they laugh at you,

then they fight you,

then you win. ~ Mahatma Gandhi — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017

Also, Gandhi didn't say that. — Ben (@BenHowe) December 20, 2017

There is no evidence that Gandhi is the author of that quote. 🤔 — DL ✝️🇺🇸🗽🐾🐶🎅🎄🕎 (@Debsie53) December 20, 2017

We'll get to stage 3 some day I'm sure https://t.co/EuQwQMF2k6 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) December 20, 2017

We are still in the laughing at you stage. — Rex Justice (@TrentonPowers) December 20, 2017

We’ll move on eventually. Promise!