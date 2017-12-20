As Twitchy told you, Rosie O’Donnell bravely offered to bribe GOP Senators Jeff Flake and Susan Collins with $2 million apiece for voting against tax reform. Going to prison is evidently a risk she’s willing to take:
This tweet is literally a criminal offense, and is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $12 million pic.twitter.com/m1pZKIYW7D
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) December 20, 2017
A risk she’s willing to take because she’s so brave. You know, just like Gandhi:
First they ignore you,
then they laugh at you,
then they fight you,
then you win.
~ Mahatma Gandhi
— ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017
That’s nice, dear.
Also, Gandhi didn't say that.
— Ben (@BenHowe) December 20, 2017
No, he didn’t.
There is no evidence that Gandhi is the author of that quote. 🤔
— DL ✝️🇺🇸🗽🐾🐶🎅🎄🕎 (@Debsie53) December 20, 2017
Whoops!
We'll get to stage 3 some day I'm sure https://t.co/EuQwQMF2k6
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) December 20, 2017
Of course we will.
We are still in the laughing at you stage.
— Rex Justice (@TrentonPowers) December 20, 2017
We’ll move on eventually. Promise!
Or, in your case:
First they ignore you,
then they laugh at you,
then they ignore you,
then they laugh at you,
then they ignore you,
then they laugh at you,
then they ignore you,
then they laugh at you,
then they ignore you,
then they pity you,
then they forget you.
— TokenKafir (@TokenKafir) December 20, 2017