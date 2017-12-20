As Twitchy told you Tuesday, the House of Representatives will have to re-vote on the tax bill because the certain provisions violated Senate rules.

As that’s all happening, Rosie O’Donnell has gone off the rails:

WE CANNOT SIT AT HOME WHILE THEY ROB OUR NATION – YOUR NEIGHBORS HEALTH CARE – FOR THE FUCKING MERCERS AND KOCH BROTHERS – FUCK THEM – RISE UP — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017

decency and honor we need to clean house i can't even — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017

call 911 – crime in progress

US SENATE this is too much — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017

O’Donnell’s meltdown includes a big time cash offer to select Republicans who stop the horror of tax cuts for many Americans:

so how about this

i promise to give

2 million dollars to senator susan collins

and 2 million to senator jeff flake if they vote NO

NO I WILL NOT KILL AMERICANS

FOR THE SUOER RICH DM me susan

DM me jeff no shit

2 million

cash

each — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017

susan – 2 million dollars cash

call if u want to negotiate do u think your family is proud of u @sennatorcollins woman – mother – grandmother – sister – daughter

u have betrayed us all dear god

ask for forgiveness

redeem ur soul tomorrow #NOTSEXIST pic.twitter.com/wa0QcMXNk2 — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017

Gee, imagine Rosie’s reaction if that same tweet came from the Koch brothers making an “offer” to Democrats!

This is actually illegal, but luckily for Rosie all of the people who could prosecute her for this were already killed when the FCC repealed Net Neutrality rules. https://t.co/yrxdW464U2 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 20, 2017

Pipe dream: Could Republicans call the bluff and give the money to a pro-life organization?

I'm reasonably sure bribery is still a criminal act as is attempted bribery. https://t.co/98QBi4eo8N — Nate Bell (@NateBell4AR) December 20, 2017

Wow, it's crazy how no on e thought of felony bribery before, the solution was just staring at us in the face! https://t.co/VPmmVzbhcz — Alex Mark (@agraybee) December 20, 2017

So a wealthy elitist named @Rosie will buy votes to prevent 80% of the country from getting a tax break.

1% privilege at its worst! https://t.co/OgRsDFQQhO — Brad Slager 💻🥃🎬🍸 (@MartiniShark) December 20, 2017

4 million to stop 3/4 of America from getting a tax cut. https://t.co/SfpExp1Lt4 — eric (@eriContrarian) December 20, 2017

Some Dem supporters do have their priorities.

***

Related:

Rosie O’Donnell takes artistic swipe at ‘f*cking pie baking lying sack of sh*t’ Sarah Sanders [pic]

Rosie O’Donnell gets into the crayon box for her latest unhinged rant against Trump

‘Jail awaits u’ Trump! Rosie O’Donnell’s just a LITTLE excited by report of grand jury charges