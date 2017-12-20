As Twitchy told you Tuesday, the House of Representatives will have to re-vote on the tax bill because the certain provisions violated Senate rules.

As that’s all happening, Rosie O’Donnell has gone off the rails:

O’Donnell’s meltdown includes a big time cash offer to select Republicans who stop the horror of tax cuts for many Americans:

Gee, imagine Rosie’s reaction if that same tweet came from the Koch brothers making an “offer” to Democrats!

Pipe dream: Could Republicans call the bluff and give the money to a pro-life organization?

Some Dem supporters do have their priorities.

