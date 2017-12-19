Lady protesters can put their tops back on. For now:

Confirmed: the House will have to *re-vote* on the tax bill tomorrow morning because the Senate needs to amend two provisions in the House’s version that violate parliamentary rules… — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) December 19, 2017

House is forced to re vote tomorrow on tax reform bill it just passed because the conference report ran afoul of budget rules.

Will be stripped out and send back to the House before president can sign — Deirdre Walsh (@deirdrewalshcnn) December 19, 2017

Well alrighty then.

Provisions in the bill violate senate rules, evidently. — William J. Upton (@wupton) December 19, 2017

More:

Sanders claims that parts of the Republican tax bill aren’t Byrd eligible, meaning that the democrats can filibuster. pic.twitter.com/RsgB6rDMtN — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) December 19, 2017

Sanders saying one of items that violated Byrd was using 529s for Home Schooling, another had to do with taxing college endowments. Neither have major $ implications, but do have implications for certain constituencies. https://t.co/IrRaLkP5D0 — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) December 19, 2017

Just In: the House has to vote on the tax bill AGAIN.

Why? Dems challenged 3 parts of bill on the Byrd Rule and they won.

The 3 issues are:

1. Using 529 plans for homeschooling expenses

2. The title of the bill

3. Part of criteria used for uni endowment tax pic.twitter.com/g3CzQ1A38s — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) December 19, 2017

Can’t wait to party all over again tomorrow!

Sorry, Dems, you'll have to dramatically die all over again. More clutching and staggering around the room this time, please.

