Just how evil is the GOP’s tax reform plan? This evil:

NEW — AT&T announces it will "pay a special $1,000 bonus to more than 200,000 AT&T U.S. employees" because of the tax reform passage and will also increase US capital spending by $1 billion — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) December 20, 2017

JUST IN: AT&T announces it will "pay a special $1,000 bonus to more than 200,000 AT&T U.S. employees" due to tax reform passage and will also increase US capital spending by $1 billion. https://t.co/jn8limUSe7 — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) December 20, 2017

MORE: AT&T is giving $1,000 bonuses to 200,000 U.S. employees and will increase U.S. capital spending by $1 billion because the tax bill passed https://t.co/UpGFeRrTdr — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) December 20, 2017

More from CNBC:

The telecom giant said in a press release on Wednesday that it would give more than 200,000 U.S. union members a special bonus of $1,000. The company also increased its capital expenditures budget by $1 billion in the U.S. “Congress, working closely with the President, took a monumental step to bring taxes paid by U.S. businesses in line with the rest of the industrialized world,” CEO Randall Stephenson said in a statement. “This tax reform will drive economic growth and create good-paying jobs. In fact, we will increase our U.S. investment and pay a special bonus to our U.S. employees.” AT&T had previously said it would invest $1 billion in the U.S. if “ competitive ” tax reform legislation was passed.

Oh, the humanity!

The tax cuts will only benefit the most wealthy Americans!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/HHzeRPiOcI — Mitch G, Thats Me. (@mgcat) December 20, 2017

Wow, all 200,000 AT&T CEOs are getting a big windfall thanks donald trump https://t.co/Wi5CFbCjPF — Mike (@ThePantau) December 20, 2017

Those damn fat cats, giving their employees a $1,000 bonus. https://t.co/f5gnid0uOP — Sam Valley (@SamValley) December 20, 2017

WILL THE ROBBERY NEVER END https://t.co/CrOPgWxKms — A M'fn Pickle in a Santa Hat (@sunnyright) December 20, 2017

Republicans will pay dearly when 200,000 AT&T employees are outraged to find another $1,000 in their paycheck — A M'fn Pickle in a Santa Hat (@sunnyright) December 20, 2017

Seriously, though:

That’s quite a lot of money. https://t.co/5DSYHiJft4 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 20, 2017

What was that about "businesses not passing along the $ to employees/investing in R&D"??? Yeah. https://t.co/lq2yIFjtUW — Storm Paglia (@storm_paglia) December 20, 2017

Wow… that didn't take long. Sort of kills the talking point from the bill's opponents that the corporate rate cut won't lead to more investment. https://t.co/OazploxIKa — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 20, 2017

Yes, AT&T has a pending merger that likely influenced them to want to do this, but that doesn't change that lowering the corporate rate to something in line with the rest of the developed world will obviously encourage investment and job creation. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 20, 2017

AT&T wants its merger approved. AT&T also likes its major tax break and is providing the 200,000 voters it can influence with a small reason to like — and to maintain — it too. — A M'fn Pickle in a Santa Hat (@sunnyright) December 20, 2017

Alternative headline: “AT&T ignores Democratic Party narratives and gives employees bonuses.” https://t.co/HGNjiUqliR — Aaron V (@PoliticsOfFear) December 20, 2017

It’s like AT&T just isn’t listening to the Democrats. Weird. https://t.co/zK4xpzJhvD — Aaron V (@PoliticsOfFear) December 20, 2017

lol people voted against this. People who need to run for re-election next year https://t.co/bOIcxkItsp — Get a Grip (@LilMissRightie) December 20, 2017

Democrats on the wrong side of history. https://t.co/ykJcGO3Qs3 — Bob ن (@BobHicks_) December 20, 2017

And how:

As this news broke, Chuck Schumer was speaking to the press and taking a shot at AT&T for paying only 8% effective corporate tax rate. https://t.co/07StPn236X — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 20, 2017

these two things happened almost simultaneously https://t.co/KLQeBDfdu1 pic.twitter.com/QqGEO1QBwi — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) December 20, 2017

Good Luck, Chuck pic.twitter.com/RmzefkU0xX — A M'fn Pickle in a Santa Hat (@sunnyright) December 20, 2017

He’s gonna need it.