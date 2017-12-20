As Twitchy told you, AT&T is already spinning the tax reform bill into gold, announcing bonuses for 200,000 employees as well as a $1 billion capital expenditures budget increase. That kind of messes with Democrats’ narrative that tax cuts for corporations wouldn’t benefit the Little Guy.

This messes with that narrative, too:

Yep:

#Boeing announces $300M employee-related and charitable investment as a result of #TaxReform legislation to support our heroes, our homes and our future. pic.twitter.com/ZNawbAW7AY — The Boeing Company (@Boeing) December 20, 2017

Investment in employees and charitable causes? Will this GOP-fueled corporate monstrousness never end?

Oh. Oh. https://t.co/HZeGX7m8cE — A M'fn Pickle in a Santa Hat (@sunnyright) December 20, 2017

Holy crap! Evil corporations are reinvesting the money they're gonna keep now back into their ppl and their communities!!!! We need to arrest someone ASAP! https://t.co/WQIHmMVaDX — ConservativeBlackMan (@Thomasismyuncle) December 20, 2017

This is the end, my friend, the end. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) December 20, 2017

It might as well be. Can you imagine? Massive corporations passing money they keep onto their employees! It’s mayhem!

Confronted with good news about tax reform, media lefties have little choice but to find a way to spin it as a negative. Erstwhile Media Matters minion Oliver Willis, for example, didn’t waste any time:

300 million vs the billions boeing will be handed by the govt… https://t.co/GV6B1k293E — Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 20, 2017

boeing revenue last year was $94.5 billion. their plan to spend $300 million is 0.31% of that, and we don't yet know how many BILLIONS their tax bill will be cut under the gop plan. #BoeingTableScraps — Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 20, 2017

It must suck to be such a Debbie Downer all the time.

Hope you’ve got lots more trees handy. Willis is being joined in his sneering disdain by Crooked Media editor in chief (and former New Republic senior editor) Brian Beutler:

Giant company uses breaking news event to buy their way out of a high-profile regulatory challenge and conservative journalists trip over themselves to pretend as if the free market is working its magic for the little guy. https://t.co/JfGHz940Zj — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) December 20, 2017

In other words:

That’s what you wanna go with Brian? Good luck with that, buddy.

Whether you think the GOP tax bill is good or bad…having corporations doing the right thing? Should be applauded. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) December 20, 2017

Unless you’re a flaming hack.