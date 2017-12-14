The Senate Leadership Fund is making it pretty clear who they hold responsible for Doug Jones’ victory in Alabama:

Any questions?

But not everyone’s as impressed with the Senate Leadership Fund as the Senate Leadership Fund is:

It’s easy to lay blame for Alabama at Bannon’s feet — Lord knows he’s quite the Kiss of Death — but blaming him alone also comes off a bit lazy.

***

