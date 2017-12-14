The Senate Leadership Fund is making it pretty clear who they hold responsible for Doug Jones’ victory in Alabama:

The Bannon Effect. pic.twitter.com/jVc55MP5vL — Senate Ldshp Fund (@Senate_Fund) December 14, 2017

Any questions?

Trolling Achievement Unlocked: Grand Master. https://t.co/lP0ZxHIVtM — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 14, 2017

But not everyone’s as impressed with the Senate Leadership Fund as the Senate Leadership Fund is:

I assume someone has already pointed out that Sessions ran unopposed in 2014. — Chrome Dinette (@Chrome_Dinette) December 14, 2017

The election in 2014 was uncontested with Jeff sessions winning. This is dishonest. — Sage McCallister (@SageMccallister) December 14, 2017

To be fair, Sessions was the only name on the ballot in 14. — Rusty Shackleford (@pfcilng) December 14, 2017

This! I'm all for the sentiment of the graphic, but it's misleading. — K. Adam Christensen (@shifteleven) December 14, 2017

hey dipshits sessions ran unopposed in 2014 of course theres no blue in that election. — Lucius Junius Brutus (@american_lucius) December 14, 2017

you do know Sessions ran unopposed in '14 – hence all the red, right? — Albino Viper (@Albin0_Viper) December 14, 2017

Point well taken, but kinda bogus to use an election where Sessions ran unopposed as your baseline — Lewis P. (@_Sweet_Lew) December 14, 2017

Bannon's awful, but Sessions ran unopposed in '14 – hence all the red. — Cory Bauer (@CoryBauer81) December 14, 2017

This is misleading and you know it. Sessions was unopposed in 2014. If you want to take a hit at Bannon do it, but this is #FakeNews — Todd Saffell (@todd_saffell) December 14, 2017

It’s easy to lay blame for Alabama at Bannon’s feet — Lord knows he’s quite the Kiss of Death — but blaming him alone also comes off a bit lazy.

oh you think it's just a Steve Bannon problem that's cute https://t.co/VVIiGln1yb — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) December 14, 2017

Now do what it would have looked like if you stayed out of primary and let Mo Brooks alone — Chris Lloyd (@chrisrlloyd) December 14, 2017

Oh, go crawl under a rock, you cheap-shot artists. Yes, Bannon was at fault. But less so than you, w/your foul, mendacious ads suggesting Mo Brooks doesn't oppose ISIS, among other missteps of yours. You completely screwed up, and obnoxiously so. @AlexPappas — Quin Hillyer (@QuinHillyer) December 14, 2017

