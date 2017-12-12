At a rally for Roy Moore in Alabama last night, former White House strategist Steve Bannon took a shot at MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough because Joe went to the University of Alabama and not Harvard. He said this. In Alabama:

Scarborough fired back, but pretty weakly we must say:

But what was Bannon thinking?

Bannon also appeared to take a dig at Ivanka Trump:

Last month, Ivanka said there’s a “special place in hell” for those that molest children and that she had no reason to doubt Moore’s accusers. Well Bannon threw that line back at her last night:

Well let’s see how well this goes over with the president.

