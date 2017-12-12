At a rally for Roy Moore in Alabama last night, former White House strategist Steve Bannon took a shot at MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough because Joe went to the University of Alabama and not Harvard. He said this. In Alabama:

In Midland City, Alabama, Steve Bannon goes after @JoeNBC, saying he got into better schools than Joe could have—Georgetown and Harvard. This might be the wrong place for that attack: Joe went to the University of Alabama. — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) December 12, 2017

Scarborough fired back, but pretty weakly we must say:

Hey Bannon, you only went to Harvard because you couldn't get into Alabama. #RollDamnTide https://t.co/AUj9U3CihU — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) December 12, 2017

But what was Bannon thinking?

Y'all, there have been lots of warning signs that Steve Bannon isn't the political genius he claims to be. But you need look no further than him going to Alabama to brag that he went to the Ivy League and @JoeNBC only went to the University of Alabama. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 12, 2017

Leaving aside the fact that Bannon is dissing the UofA in Alabama, it takes a truly special kind of asshole to bring out "I got into better schools than you" as an attack line. https://t.co/g2Kk0i6FLi — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) December 12, 2017

Third rail of AL politics. Don’t dis Bama or Auburn. https://t.co/Qaz7I0WzUL — Chuck Holmes (@chuckatwbhm) December 12, 2017

Tfw the host of the show that defines "establishment" wins a populism contest with Steve Bannon https://t.co/AaHJoJvn06 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) December 12, 2017

Bannon also appeared to take a dig at Ivanka Trump:

Steve Bannon appears to slam Ivanka at Roy Moore rally https://t.co/8rvgLShNiS pic.twitter.com/1Kbbdi6DR3 — New York Post (@nypost) December 12, 2017

Last month, Ivanka said there’s a “special place in hell” for those that molest children and that she had no reason to doubt Moore’s accusers. Well Bannon threw that line back at her last night:

Steve Bannon, in what seems to be a direct shot at Ivanka Trump, says “there’s a special place in hell for Republicans who should know better.” Ivanka, of course, said there was a special place in hell for people who prey on children. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 12, 2017

Steve Bannon in Alabama: "There's a special place in hell for Republicans that should know better. You know what they're doing: They're trying to shut up President Trump & Judge Moore. They're trying to shut you up." — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) December 12, 2017

Well let’s see how well this goes over with the president.

