Here’s a roundup of what people are saying about Doug Jones’ win in Alabama last night…

Matt Drudge asked if Bannon is “busted”:

Luther Strange would have won in a landslide… Just too much crazy in nerve racking times. There IS a limit! pic.twitter.com/vketz7G1OR — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) December 13, 2017

Ari Fleischer on the problem with a “base-only” electorate:

Establishment candidate Ed Gillespie lost. Non-establishment candidate Roy Moore lost. The lesson: A base-only POTUS isn’t enough for gop to win. Ds hate Trump more than Rs love him. POTUS needs to increase his approval rating or D turnout will kill Rs in 2018. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) December 13, 2017

Meghan McCain targeted Steve Bannon over the loss:

Suck it, Bannon — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 13, 2017

Rep. Peter King said it’s time for the GOP to “DUMP” Bannon:

After Alabama disaster GOP must do right thing and DUMP Steve Bannon. His act is tired, inane and morally vacuous. If we are to Make America Great Again for all Americans, Bannon must go! And go NOW!! — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) December 13, 2017

King later called Bannon a “disheveled drunk” in a TV hit this AM:

GOP parting from Bannon: Rep. Peter King (R., NY) says Steve Bannon looks like a “disheveled drunk” on stage and “doesn’t belong on the American political scene.” — Natalie Andrews (@nataliewsj) December 13, 2017

National Review editor Rich Lowry warned other states on Bannon fringe candidates:

Lesson for the GOP: if there is a bridge too far in Alabama, there is a bridge too far in every other state where Steve Bannon wants to run a fringy candidate — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) December 13, 2017

Sen. Jeff Flake, who crossed party lines and donating to Jones, said “decency wins”:

Decency wins — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) December 13, 2017

The WSJ editors warned of a 2018 wave for Dems:

Alabama's win doesn't guarantee a 2018 wave for Democrats, but it suggests it's possiblehttps://t.co/Mg2AqwwYP5 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 13, 2017

CNN’s Jim Acosta reports that last night was “devastating to the president” and it’s Bannon’s fault:

Source close to WH: "It's devastating for the president… this is an earthquake… Virginia but on steroids… the president has egg on his face" because of Bannon. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 13, 2017

Dave Wasserman, Cook Political Report, said this “reconfirms daunting ’18 problems for” the GOP:

Moore certainly an extreme & unique case, but #ALSEN reconfirms daunting '18 problem for GOP: Trump base not showing up for candidates not named Trump. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) December 13, 2017

***

Related:

HACKED? CNN is investigating who accessed @AndersonCooper's account and called Trump a 'pathetic loser' https://t.co/XMTEHORXvJ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 13, 2017

She's BACK! Hillary Clinton leads Dem cheering section after win in Alabama https://t.co/2UMinj3C6j — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 13, 2017

Laura Ingraham is NOT impressed with the horse Roy Moore rode in on https://t.co/20mP7aVXq7 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 13, 2017