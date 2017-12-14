OK, so, you know how we told you about FCC commissioner Mignon Clyburn’s ridiculous assertion that Net Neutrality repeal would usher in a new era of racism? Remember how stupid that was?

Well, now that repeal has gone through, this hot take from GLAAD gives Clyburn a real run for her money:

The repeal of #NetNeutrality is an attack on the LGBTQ community

https://t.co/by6r9dtIY9 — GLAAD (@glaad) December 14, 2017

You guys. You guys:

“Stripping away net neutrality is the latest attempt by the Trump Administration to silence voices of already marginalized communities and render us invisible,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD. “The internet is a lifeline for LGBTQ people to build community support networks and access LGBTQ resources on history, suicide prevention, and health—allowing broadband providers to regulate access is a direct and unconscionable attack on freedom of expression.”

First of all, the LGBTQ community was able to do all that stuff before 2015. And second of all, repeal is not “a direct and unconscionable attack on freedom of expression.” But GLAAD’s take is definitely an attack on our brains.

This tweet is an attack on reasonable thought. — B. Miller (@BlaiseInKC) December 14, 2017

Totally.

Seems like a completely rational take that’s not at all reaching — Adam H. McGinnis (@ahmcginnis) December 14, 2017

LOL LOL LOL pic.twitter.com/1lqYWRXauM — MSgt Tom (@JTomBarber) December 14, 2017

GLAAD #beclowns itself with such nonsense — Senator Reprobate, but I repeat myself (@brianod61) December 14, 2017

Hottest take I've seen so far @C_J_Ledford — Brenden Hoy (@Brenden_H_) December 14, 2017