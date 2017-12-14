If you’re looking for the stupidest argument in favor of preserving Net Neutrality, look no further than FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn’s:

Admit it: You already like where this is going. Wait for it …

Wait for it …

Trending

And there it is!

Good Lord.

Hopefully Ms. Clyburn can get into more detail about the racism behind Net Neutrality repeal next week:

Online?

We can’t wait to find out!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #FergusonFCCinternetMignon Clyburnnet neutralityracismracist