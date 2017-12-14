If you’re looking for the stupidest argument in favor of preserving Net Neutrality, look no further than FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn’s:

Mignon Clybourn, a commissioner of the FCC board said: "The FCC is handing the keys to the internet to a handful of multi-billion corporations." #NetNeutrality — ACLU (@ACLU) December 14, 2017

"It's painful for me to say this, that this is the new norm at theFCC

A norm where the majority ignores the will of the people." #NetNeutrality — ACLU (@ACLU) December 14, 2017

Admit it: You already like where this is going. Wait for it …

If the FCC votes today to end net neutrality, "that ensures that the FCC will never be able to fully grasp the harm it may have unleashed on the internet ecosystem." #NetNeutrality — ACLU (@ACLU) December 14, 2017

Wait for it …

"Particularly damning as what today's repeal would mean for marginalized groups like communities of color that rely on platforms like the internet to communicate." #NetNeutraility — ACLU (@ACLU) December 14, 2017

And there it is!

"Remember, that the world first heard about Ferguson, Missouri because those legacy (traditional news) outlets did not consider them worthy enough for coverage until that hashtag started trending." #NetNeutrality — ACLU (@ACLU) December 14, 2017

Good Lord.

These people are nuts! All logic and rationale has gone straight out the window. — DDeBurgen (@DDeBurgen) December 14, 2017

LoL — Vincent Slater ❌ (@slatermaus) December 14, 2017

No access to abortion info, black people will be barred from the internet and Google will cost $2 a search. Brilliant. — Vincent Slater ❌ (@slatermaus) December 14, 2017

Hopefully Ms. Clyburn can get into more detail about the racism behind Net Neutrality repeal next week:

The @FCC majority is ignoring the voices of millions of Americans – I will not. Direct all questions about #NetNeutrality to me. Will answer top questions online on Tuesday (12/19) at 2pm EST. — Mignon Clyburn (@MClyburnFCC) December 14, 2017

Online?

How can @MClyburnFCC host a townhall on Twitter next week if the internet is ending today? #FCCLive — Meech (@michi83) December 14, 2017

We can’t wait to find out!