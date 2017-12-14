As Twitchy told you, Chuck Schumer tweeted an impassioned argument against Net Neutrality repeal today — and knocked out Terry McAuliffe in the process. But there’s another layer to his stupidity in that tweet. Can you spot it?

If #NetNeutrality is eliminated, the Internet may start to resemble a toll road, with the highest bidders cruising along private “fast lanes” while the rest of us inch along a single, traffic-choked public lane. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 14, 2017

While the who, now?

LOL chuck as if you are part of “the rest of us”. #politicalElite — Ryan Lesko (@RealRyanLesko) December 14, 2017

“The rest of us”. That have me a very hearty 😆 — Unfrozen_Caveman (@Unfrozn_Caveman) December 14, 2017

Lol he said "rest of US". GTFOH CHUCK. Your speeds will be just fine. You aren't one of US — Aaron (@ahoskins1028) December 14, 2017

“The rest of us.” I’m sure you get chauffeured around like a king. Nice try. — 🇺🇸OBLIO🇺🇸 (@Belowi10) December 14, 2017

“The rest of us”. Sorry bud, but politicians aren’t the rest of us. You are an elitist parading around as if you know struggle. How blind can people be? — Kris Dill (@kroberts08) December 14, 2017

When was the last time Chuck Schumer was one of “the rest of us”?

"The rest of us?"

Like if that happened congress wouldn't fund the "fast lanes" for themselves by close of business? — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) December 14, 2017

Like you wouldnt be in the fast lane Schumer… — ⚞HotHead Press⚟ (@HotHeadPress) December 14, 2017