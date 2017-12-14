Shot…
Sen. Chuck Schumer is no fan of the lifting of Net Neutrality rules, tweeting today that the Internet “may start to resemble a toll road, with the highest bidders cruising along private ‘fast lanes’ while the rest of us inch along a single, traffic choked public lane”:
If #NetNeutrality is eliminated, the Internet may start to resemble a toll road, with the highest bidders cruising along private “fast lanes” while the rest of us inch along a single, traffic-choked public lane.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 14, 2017
Chaser…
Does he mean like his good buddy, Gov. Terry McAuliffe of Virginia, actually did with the I-66 toll road?
This morning the toll to use I-66 was over $36. One of @TerryMcAuliffe's "proudest accomplishments" https://t.co/IaB65cfhUN https://t.co/lxWUTA3J97
— Brent Scher (@BrentScher) December 5, 2017
Over to you, Chuck. Please explain:
Wait, if this is so terrible for the Internet, why is okay for roads? https://t.co/S26cjWLNZW
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 14, 2017
Soooo you're saying we need to eliminate toll roads then? Cause I don't think @TerryMcAuliffe agrees with you…. https://t.co/sVWZYmXw53
— Caroline (@caroline_gill) December 14, 2017
Yay! Chuck Schumer and the Democrat party is advising the immediate abolishment of all US toll roads. It’s about time. Thanks, Chuck. https://t.co/GRXcDvQGZO
— Matt Snavely (@mattsnavely) December 14, 2017
Of note, there are lots of toll roads in New York, too:
If tolls are so bad, then why are they so expensive in New York? https://t.co/PVMPE8ClrF
— Phil (@phildemeo) December 14, 2017
Well, to be fair to Chuck, he probably doesn’t know much about toll roads anyway:
Honestly, @SenSchumer just isn't that familiar with toll roads.https://t.co/2laaMMs6oL
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 14, 2017
Or commercial flights for that matter:
Schumer was busy in May/June 2016. Over $42,000 in chartered flights. pic.twitter.com/aPjVatCBoJ
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 27, 2017
***