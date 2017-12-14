Shot…

Sen. Chuck Schumer is no fan of the lifting of Net Neutrality rules, tweeting today that the Internet “may start to resemble a toll road, with the highest bidders cruising along private ‘fast lanes’ while the rest of us inch along a single, traffic choked public lane”:

If #NetNeutrality is eliminated, the Internet may start to resemble a toll road, with the highest bidders cruising along private “fast lanes” while the rest of us inch along a single, traffic-choked public lane. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 14, 2017

Chaser…

Does he mean like his good buddy, Gov. Terry McAuliffe of Virginia, actually did with the I-66 toll road?

This morning the toll to use I-66 was over $36. One of @TerryMcAuliffe's "proudest accomplishments" https://t.co/IaB65cfhUN https://t.co/lxWUTA3J97 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) December 5, 2017

Over to you, Chuck. Please explain:

Wait, if this is so terrible for the Internet, why is okay for roads? https://t.co/S26cjWLNZW — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 14, 2017

Soooo you're saying we need to eliminate toll roads then? Cause I don't think @TerryMcAuliffe agrees with you…. https://t.co/sVWZYmXw53 — Caroline (@caroline_gill) December 14, 2017

Yay! Chuck Schumer and the Democrat party is advising the immediate abolishment of all US toll roads. It’s about time. Thanks, Chuck. https://t.co/GRXcDvQGZO — Matt Snavely (@mattsnavely) December 14, 2017

Of note, there are lots of toll roads in New York, too:

If tolls are so bad, then why are they so expensive in New York? https://t.co/PVMPE8ClrF — Phil (@phildemeo) December 14, 2017

Well, to be fair to Chuck, he probably doesn’t know much about toll roads anyway:

Or commercial flights for that matter:

Schumer was busy in May/June 2016. Over $42,000 in chartered flights. pic.twitter.com/aPjVatCBoJ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 27, 2017

