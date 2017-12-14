Shot…

Sen. Chuck Schumer is no fan of the lifting of Net Neutrality rules, tweeting today that the Internet “may start to resemble a toll road, with the highest bidders cruising along private ‘fast lanes’ while the rest of us inch along a single, traffic choked public lane”:

Does he mean like his good buddy, Gov. Terry McAuliffe of Virginia, actually did with the I-66 toll road?

Over to you, Chuck. Please explain:

Of note, there are lots of toll roads in New York, too:

Well, to be fair to Chuck, he probably doesn’t know much about toll roads anyway:

Or commercial flights for that matter:

