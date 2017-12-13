As Twitchy told you, CNN has concluded its investigation into the anti-Trump tweet that was mysteriously sent from Anderson Cooper’s Twitter account. According to them, Cooper’s assistant just so happened to leave “his phone unlocked and unattended at the gym” and a random person just so happened to find it and use it to call Donald Trump a “pathetic loser.”

It’s nice that CNN was able to clear that up so quickly and give the assistant the benefit of the doubt. They haven’t always been so understanding about stuff like that:

Remember the grilling CNN gave Ted Cruz over an intern liking a porn tweet? https://t.co/Tc98h7brFr pic.twitter.com/6JmZzRKvdn — BT (@back_ttys) December 13, 2017

Oh, we remember.

Some important questions that CNN and @andersoncooper must answer. (Actually these are some of the questions Dana Bash asked Ted Cruz in an interview after the accidental Twitter porn ‘like’) https://t.co/6vKpePapsv pic.twitter.com/SpzrhPXmSD — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) December 13, 2017

Come on, CNN. You’re not just gonna accept the assistant’s explanation and move on, are you? ARE YOU???

Waiting on @CillizzaCNN's analysis of CNN's response to Anderson Cooper's tweet to Trump. https://t.co/RkK2C8tsQV — BT (@back_ttys) December 13, 2017

Don’t hold your breath for any actual accountability.

“That’s different” — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) December 13, 2017

***

Related:

SERIOUSLY!? Chris Cillizza serves up ‘media bias in 1 tweet’ with takes on Ted Cruz and Seattle mayor

GOT IT? Since CNN asked, Ted Cruz is fine with people using sex toys