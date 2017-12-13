As Twitchy told you, CNN has concluded its investigation into the anti-Trump tweet that was mysteriously sent from Anderson Cooper’s Twitter account. According to them, Cooper’s assistant just so happened to leave “his phone unlocked and unattended at the gym” and a random person just so happened to find it and use it to call Donald Trump a “pathetic loser.”

It’s nice that CNN was able to clear that up so quickly and give the assistant the benefit of the doubt. They haven’t always been so understanding about stuff like that:

Oh, we remember.

Come on, CNN. You’re not just gonna accept the assistant’s explanation and move on, are you? ARE YOU???

Don’t hold your breath for any actual accountability.

